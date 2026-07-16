Bar Council of India Demands Immediate Recognition Applications from 100 Plus Maharashtra Law Schools

Maharashtra law colleges: More than 100 law colleges in the state of Maharashtra are now facing a grave administrative issue that will have an adverse impact on their student admissions and centralized admission process. The DHE of the state has announced an emergency order asking 103 out of 352 law colleges to send in their application letter for recognition by the Bar Council of India (BCI) in just 24 hours! This urgent situation is a reflection of a serious problem that exists between the universities in the region and the regulating authority. While the BCI maintains strict deadlines for compliance with its directives, regional universities fail to deliver their important affiliation letters at times leading to the colleges' non-compliance resulting in heavy late fees.

In order to protect the academic year of numerous students who aim to study law, an important interim facility has been introduced by the Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, under which these colleges can appear in the State CET Cell counseling sessions only through the BCI application receipt. However, there is a catch; if these colleges do not get through the extremely short deadline, they risk being excluded from the list of seats available in the state.