Bar Council of India Demands Immediate Recognition Applications from 100 Plus Maharashtra Law Schools
Maharashtra law colleges: The Directorate of Higher Education in Maharashtra has issued an emergency 24-hour deadline for 103 law colleges to submit Bar Council of India recognition applications. Delayed university affiliation certificates caused this non-compliance crisis. As interim relief, the state allows these colleges to participate in CET counseling using application receipts to protect students.
Maharashtra law colleges: More than 100 law colleges in the state of Maharashtra are now facing a grave administrative issue that will have an adverse impact on their student admissions and centralized admission process. The DHE of the state has announced an emergency order asking 103 out of 352 law colleges to send in their application letter for recognition by the Bar Council of India (BCI) in just 24 hours! This urgent situation is a reflection of a serious problem that exists between the universities in the region and the regulating authority. While the BCI maintains strict deadlines for compliance with its directives, regional universities fail to deliver their important affiliation letters at times leading to the colleges' non-compliance resulting in heavy late fees.
In order to protect the academic year of numerous students who aim to study law, an important interim facility has been introduced by the Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, under which these colleges can appear in the State CET Cell counseling sessions only through the BCI application receipt. However, there is a catch; if these colleges do not get through the extremely short deadline, they risk being excluded from the list of seats available in the state.
The Core Conflict: Timeline & Compliance Mismatch
This is due to a significant structural delay that exists between the regional state universities and the highest regulatory authority:
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Mandatory Rule: For participation in the centralized counseling process of the State CET Cell, the colleges must hold three things: a clearance letter from the DHE, an affiliation certificate from their state university, and a recognition letter from the BCI.
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Deadline Conflict: The deadline usually set by the BCI for the coming academic session is on December 31. But regional universities like Mumbai University often delay the issuance of their essential affiliation certificates till mid-June.
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Penalty Conflict: As the colleges are not able to apply to the BCI without their affiliation certificates from the universities, such a delay compels these institutions to incur huge late-fee charges, sometimes as high as ₹8 lakh per institution.
Admission Status & Temporary Relief
In order to save law aspirants from experiencing admission delays, the Ministry of Higher and Technical Education announced the following conditional concession:
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Temporary Measure: The DHE has allowed the 103 affected law colleges to participate in the upcoming CET admission rounds on account of submission of their BCI applications only. Though the colleges have to wait for long for the receipt of their official recognition letters, this allows them to not miss out on the ongoing counseling processes.
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The failure of the colleges to submit their BCI application during this tight period would result in their exclusion from the seat allotment process of the state altogether.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.