BBOSE Class 12th Exam 2026: Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Opens at bboseonline.com; Check Details, Official BSEB Tweet Here

BBOSE Class 12th Exam 2026 answer Key: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), Patna has started the BBOSE Class 12th Theory Exam 2026 Answer key objection window today, January 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to raise objections against the provisional answer key online at bboseonline.com.

The official notice and tweet is seeking objections from students who appeared for the BBOSE First Higher Secondary (12th) theoretical examination held in June 2025, and the second Higher Secondary (12th) theoretical examination held in December 2025.

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th Exam 2026 Answer Key Objection Announcement Tweet

Candidates can check the official tweet by the Bihar Board on BBOSE Class 12th Exam 2026 Answer Key Objection here:



