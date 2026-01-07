BBOSE Class 12th Exam 2026: Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Opens at bboseonline.com; Check Details, Official BSEB Tweet Here

Key Points
- BBOSE Class 12th Exam 2026 Answer Key objections are now open from January 7, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections online against the provisional answer key at bboseonline.com.
- This window is for BBOSE First and Second Higher Secondary 12th theoretical exam.
BBOSE Class 12th Exam 2026 answer Key: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), Patna has started the BBOSE Class 12th Theory Exam 2026 Answer key objection window today, January 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to raise objections against the provisional answer key online at bboseonline.com.
The official notice and tweet is seeking objections from students who appeared for the BBOSE First Higher Secondary (12th) theoretical examination held in June 2025, and the second Higher Secondary (12th) theoretical examination held in December 2025.
BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th Exam 2026 Answer Key Objection Announcement Tweet
Candidates can check the official tweet by the Bihar Board on BBOSE Class 12th Exam 2026 Answer Key Objection here:
बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) की प्रथम उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षा, जून, 2025 तथा द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2025 में परीक्षार्थियों से पूछे गए वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों (Objective Questions) के— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 7, 2026
Answer Key पर आपत्ति / आपत्तियाँ दर्ज करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/SnRqeEiGpV— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 7, 2026
