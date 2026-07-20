BBOSE Class 10 Admit Cards Released for June 2026 Session at bboseonline.com, Direct Link Here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the release of the Admit Cards for the BBOSE Secondary (Class 10th) Examination, June 2026 session for the Practical and Theoretical examinations on the official website at bboseonline.com. Download the hall tickets, separate for Practical and Theoretical examinations, using User ID and Password.
BBOSE Class 10 Admit Cards: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the release of the Admit Cards for the BBOSE Secondary (Class 10th) Examination, June 2026 session. The hall tickets have been issued for examinees appearing in the Practical and Theoretical examinations of Secondary (10th) Examination, June 2026 of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) on the official website at bboseonline.com.
Candidates who have registered for the class 10 examinations will need to check and download their hall tickets, separate for Practical and Theoretical examinations, for the June 2026 session exams. The hall tickets were released on July 16, 2026 for the practical examination to be conducted from July 25, 2026 to July 28, 2026, and the theoretical examination to be held from July 31, 2026 to August 12, 2026. Earlier, the BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 for the June session are expected to be released on July 17, 2026.
How to download BBOSE Class 10 June 2026 Admit Card?
The Study Centre Co-ordinators will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the BBOSE Class 10 June 2026 Admit Card for candidates:
- Visit the official website at bboseonline.com
- In the login page, enter your User ID and Password to submit
- The BBOSE Class 10 June 2026 Admit Card will appear
- Check the particulars and download for exam purposes
DIRECT LINK - BBOSE SECONDARY EXAMINATION, JUNE 2026
The Study Centre Co-ordinators must download and print them and distribute to the concerned examinees signed and stamped by them. Students must immediately contact their respective Study Centre Co-ordinators to collect their signed and stamped admit cards before heading to the exam center.
BSEB BBOSE 10th June Exam 2026: Important Dates
Candidates appearing for the BSEB BBOSE 10th June Exam 2026 can check the following table to know the important dates related to the examination:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Admit Card Release
|
July 16, 2026
|
Practical Examination
|
July 25 - 28, 2026
|
Theoretical Examination
|
July 31 - August 12, 2026
In case of any error or assistance, candidates will be required to reach out to the board official on the helpline number at 8146568498. For technical support, contact the following email bseb@antiersolutions.com.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #BBOSE@BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/BCUVEX8yYA— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 18, 2026
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.