BBOSE Class 10 Admit Cards Released for June 2026 Session at bboseonline.com, Direct Link Here

BBOSE Class 10 Admit Cards: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the release of the Admit Cards for the BBOSE Secondary (Class 10th) Examination, June 2026 session. The hall tickets have been issued for examinees appearing in the Practical and Theoretical examinations of Secondary (10th) Examination, June 2026 of Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) on the official website at bboseonline.com.

Candidates who have registered for the class 10 examinations will need to check and download their hall tickets, separate for Practical and Theoretical examinations, for the June 2026 session exams. The hall tickets were released on July 16, 2026 for the practical examination to be conducted from July 25, 2026 to July 28, 2026, and the theoretical examination to be held from July 31, 2026 to August 12, 2026. Earlier, the BBOSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 for the June session are expected to be released on July 17, 2026.