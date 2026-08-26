BBOSE Examination June 2026 Answer Key Released at biharboardonline.com, Raise Objections till August 27 - Link Here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for objective questions for the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th examinations for the June 2026 session at biharboardonline.com. The last date to raise objections online is August 27, 2026 till 5 PM online.
BBOSE Examination June 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for objective questions asked in the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th examinations for the June 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check and download at biharboardonline.com. According to the official announcement, the last date to raise objections online is August 27, 2026 till 5 PM online.
Websites to Raise Objections Against BBOSE June 2026 Provisional Answer Keys
Candidates will need to visit the following dedicated websites to raise objections against the answer keys, which are provisional in nature, for the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th examinations, which were held in June 2026. Check the following list of official portals for the same:
- Common: biharboardonline.com
- Class 12: objection.biharboardonline.com
- Class 10: objmatric.biharboardonline.com
How to raise objections against Bihar BBOSE Class 10, 12 Provisional Answer Keys June 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to raise objections against Bihar BBOSE Class 10, 12 Provisional Answer Keys June 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com
- Click on the relevant link to raise objections
- Enter your study code centre and password to log in
- In the dashboard, click on the question to raise objection against
- Upload the supporting document against the objection
- Pay the online objection fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINKS:
|CLASS 10
|Register Objection Regarding Answer Key BBOSE(10th) June Exam 2026
|CLASS 12
|Register Objection Answer key BBOSE(12th) June Exam 2026
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/0ZxDdKwgzf— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 25, 2026
Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready and to submit the form well within the prescribed deadline.
Also Read: Bihar Board Intermediate Registration 2027: Class 12 Annual Senior Secondary Exam Applications Begin at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Link Here
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.