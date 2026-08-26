BBOSE Examination June 2026 Answer Key Released at biharboardonline.com, Raise Objections till August 27 - Link Here

BBOSE Examination June 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for objective questions asked in the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th examinations for the June 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website to check and download at biharboardonline.com. According to the official announcement, the last date to raise objections online is August 27, 2026 till 5 PM online.

Websites to Raise Objections Against BBOSE June 2026 Provisional Answer Keys

Candidates will need to visit the following dedicated websites to raise objections against the answer keys, which are provisional in nature, for the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th examinations, which were held in June 2026. Check the following list of official portals for the same: