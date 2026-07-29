BBOSE June 2026 Exam Schedule Out for 10th and 12th Exam, Check Official Schedule Here

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE Secondary and Senior Secondary June 2026 examinations are scheduled to start from July 31, 2026, according to an announcement by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. Over 26,000 students are expected to appear for the exams across nine divisional districts in the Bihar state.

To make sure the fair conduct of the examinations, the board has issued strict exam-day guidelines, including mandatory early reporting, two-level frisking, continuous CCTV monitoring, and a complete ban on electronic devices. Based on the official notice the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam will be held in two shifts. The Secondary exams will be till August 12, 2026, and the Senior Secondary exams will be held till August 18, 2026.