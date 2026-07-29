BBOSE June 2026 Exam Schedule Out for 10th and 12th Exam, Check Official Schedule Here
The Bihar Board Open School Exam, BBOSE has released the June 2026 exam schedule for Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations. Candidates can check the full schedule, important dates of the exam here.
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination, BBOSE Secondary and Senior Secondary June 2026 examinations are scheduled to start from July 31, 2026, according to an announcement by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. Over 26,000 students are expected to appear for the exams across nine divisional districts in the Bihar state.
To make sure the fair conduct of the examinations, the board has issued strict exam-day guidelines, including mandatory early reporting, two-level frisking, continuous CCTV monitoring, and a complete ban on electronic devices. Based on the official notice the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam will be held in two shifts. The Secondary exams will be till August 12, 2026, and the Senior Secondary exams will be held till August 18, 2026.
BBOSE June 2026 Exam Schedule
Check out the table below for BBOSE June 2026 Exam Schedule with other details like candidates appearing and exam centers
|
Examination
|
Exam dates
|
Candidates
|
Exam centres
|
Class 10
|
July 31 to Aug. 12, 2026
|
13,923
|
33
|
Class 12
|
July 31 to Aug. 18, 2026
|
12,217
|
24
BBOSE Exam Guidelines for Candidates
Students can check the guidelines for the exam and follow them strictly. The board has mentioned that arriving late will not be allowed to appear for the examination.
- Candidates must enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the exam starts
- The main gate will be closed at 9:00 a.m. for the first shift
- For the second shift, the gate will close at 1:30 p.m.
- Candidates reaching after the gate closes will not be allowed to write the exam
- Two levels of frisking, is mandatory for every student
- Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the exam
- Calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones and all other electronic devices are strictly avoided.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.