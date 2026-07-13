BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Choice Filling Starts July 19

BCECE 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the counselling schedule for BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA) and BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB) 2026 today, July 13, 2026. Candidates who registered for the counselling will need to check the schedule online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can fill the preferences for college and courses from July 19, 2026, whereas the round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2026.

Official Notice: Notice for online counselling of BCECE-JOINT[PCM/PCB/PCMB] & AGRICULTURE[CBA/MBA/MCA/PCA] Group-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(BCECE)-2026/07 Dated 12.07.2026)

BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the online counselling schedule for the BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA/PCM/PCB/PCMB) as given in the table below: