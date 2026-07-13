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BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Choice Filling Starts July 19

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 IST

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the counselling schedule for BCECE 2026 today, July 13, 2026 on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2026.

BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Choice Filling Starts July 19
BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Choice Filling Starts July 19
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BCECE 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the counselling schedule for BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA) and BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB) 2026 today, July 13, 2026. Candidates who registered for the counselling will need to check the schedule online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can fill the preferences for college and courses from July 19, 2026, whereas the round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2026.

Official Notice: Notice for online counselling of BCECE-JOINT[PCM/PCB/PCMB] & AGRICULTURE[CBA/MBA/MCA/PCA] Group-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(BCECE)-2026/07 Dated 12.07.2026)

BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the online counselling schedule for the BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA/PCM/PCB/PCMB) as given in the table below:

Events Dates
Seat Matrix July 13, 2026
Choice Filling July 19, 2026
Last Date Of Online Choice Filling July 25, 2026
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result July 29, 2026
Round 1 Download of Allotment Order July 29 - August 3, 2026
Documents Verification And Admission August 1 - 3, 2026
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result August 10, 2026
Round 2 Download of Allotment Order August 10 - 13, 2026
Documents Verification And Admission  August 12 - 13, 2026

How to apply for BCECE Counselling 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for BCECE Counselling 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Enter your registration number and password to log in 
  3. In the dashboard, candidates will need to select, edit, rearrange to save the preference 
  4. Candidates will need to lock the choices
  5. Review the form and submit 
  6. Download the confirmation slip or future use 

DIRECT LINK - BCECE Counselling 2026

Documents Required for BCECE Counselling Registration 2026

While proceeding with the BCECE Counselling Registration 2026, candidates will need to keep the following list of documents ready:

  • BCECE 2026 rank card/score card
  • Class 10 mark sheets and certificates
  • Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Bihar domicile certificate 
  • Caste/category certificate issued only by the Bihar state authorities
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport-size photograph 
  • Signature
  • Valid photo ID proof

Important Dates for BCECE Counselling 2026

Candidates will need to keep the following important dates in mind while proceeding with BCECE Counselling 2026: 

Event

Date(s)

BCECE 2026 Exam

May 20 - 31, 2026

Rank Card Declared

June 24, 2026

Counselling Schedule Released

July 13, 2026

Counselling Registration begin

July 19, 2026

Last Date for Registration

July 25, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Release date

July 29, 2026

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 13, 2026, 17:36 IST

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