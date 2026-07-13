BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Choice Filling Starts July 19
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the counselling schedule for BCECE 2026 today, July 13, 2026 on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2026.
BCECE 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has released the counselling schedule for BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA) and BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB) 2026 today, July 13, 2026. Candidates who registered for the counselling will need to check the schedule online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can fill the preferences for college and courses from July 19, 2026, whereas the round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2026.
Official Notice: Notice for online counselling of BCECE-JOINT[PCM/PCB/PCMB] & AGRICULTURE[CBA/MBA/MCA/PCA] Group-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(BCECE)-2026/07 Dated 12.07.2026)
BCECE 2026: Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check the online counselling schedule for the BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA/PCM/PCB/PCMB) as given in the table below:
|Events
|Dates
|Seat Matrix
|July 13, 2026
|Choice Filling
|July 19, 2026
|Last Date Of Online Choice Filling
|July 25, 2026
|Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|July 29, 2026
|Round 1 Download of Allotment Order
|July 29 - August 3, 2026
|Documents Verification And Admission
|August 1 - 3, 2026
|Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|August 10, 2026
|Round 2 Download of Allotment Order
|August 10 - 13, 2026
|Documents Verification And Admission
|August 12 - 13, 2026
How to apply for BCECE Counselling 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for BCECE Counselling 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Enter your registration number and password to log in
- In the dashboard, candidates will need to select, edit, rearrange to save the preference
- Candidates will need to lock the choices
- Review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation slip or future use
DIRECT LINK - BCECE Counselling 2026
Documents Required for BCECE Counselling Registration 2026
While proceeding with the BCECE Counselling Registration 2026, candidates will need to keep the following list of documents ready:
- BCECE 2026 rank card/score card
- Class 10 mark sheets and certificates
- Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Bihar domicile certificate
- Caste/category certificate issued only by the Bihar state authorities
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature
- Valid photo ID proof
Important Dates for BCECE Counselling 2026
Candidates will need to keep the following important dates in mind while proceeding with BCECE Counselling 2026:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
BCECE 2026 Exam
|
May 20 - 31, 2026
|
Rank Card Declared
|
June 24, 2026
|
Counselling Schedule Released
|
July 13, 2026
|
Counselling Registration begin
|
July 19, 2026
|
Last Date for Registration
|
July 25, 2026
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Release date
|
July 29, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.