BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment Today for PCM/PCMB Group at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Check Release Time, Steps to Download

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is scheduled to release the Round 1 seat allotment result for BCECE 2026 (PCM / PCM of PCMB Group) today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who completed the online counselling registration, choice filling, and locking process will be able to check their provisional allotment status on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The allotment will be prepared based on candidates' merit rank, category, seat availability, and preferences submitted during counselling.

Once the seat allotment result is declared, candidates can log in using their registration credentials to download the provisional allotment order. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete document verification and admission formalities within the schedule prescribed by the board.