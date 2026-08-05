BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment Today for PCM/PCMB Group at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Check Release Time, Steps to Download
BCECE 2026 Round 1 allotment for PCM/PCM of PCMB Group will be released today, August 5, at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Check the direct link, download steps, important dates, and document verification schedule.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is scheduled to release the Round 1 seat allotment result for BCECE 2026 (PCM / PCM of PCMB Group) today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who completed the online counselling registration, choice filling, and locking process will be able to check their provisional allotment status on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The allotment will be prepared based on candidates' merit rank, category, seat availability, and preferences submitted during counselling.
Once the seat allotment result is declared, candidates can log in using their registration credentials to download the provisional allotment order. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete document verification and admission formalities within the schedule prescribed by the board.
BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Key Highlights
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Particular
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Details
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Examination
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BCECE 2026
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
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Group
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PCM / PCM of PCMB Group
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Event
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment
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Allotment Date
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August 5, 2026
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Allotment Letter Download
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August 5–7, 2026
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Document Verification
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August 6–7, 2026
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Official Website
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bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
How to Check BCECE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment
- Visit the official BCECEB website
- Click on the "BCECE-2026 (PCM / PCM of PCMB Group) Round 1 Seat Allotment" link
- Enter your Registration Number and Password
- Submit the details to view the allotment status
- Download the provisional allotment order and take a printout for future reference
BCECE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Direct LINK (Soon)
Details Mentioned on the Allotment Order
Candidates should carefully verify the following details:
- Candidate's name
- Registration number
- Merit rank
- Category
- Allotted college
- Allotted course
- Reporting schedule
- Admission instructions
What After BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment?
Candidates who receive a seat allotment should download the allotment letter and report for document verification and admission within the specified timeline. According to the counselling schedule, Round 1 allotment letters can be downloaded from August 5 to August 7, while document verification and admission will be conducted from August 6 to August 7, 2026. Candidates who fail to complete the admission process within the deadline may lose their allotted seat.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.