BCECE PGEAC 2026: Round 2 Application Form To Close on August 4, Apply Online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is inviting online applications for the second round of PGEAC 2026 counselling on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Qualified, eligible, and interested candidates can register till August 4, 2026 till 10 PM.
BCECE PGEAC 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is inviting online applications for the second round of PGEAC 2026 counselling. Qualified, eligible, and interested GATE-qualified candidates can register online for the second round of Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2026 admissions to Post Graduate (M. Tech.) Course in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar. The application window opened yesterday, July 31, 2026 and will remain open till August 4, 2026 till 10 PM.
How to apply for BCECE PGEAC Round 2 Counselling 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for BCECE PGEAC Round 2 Counselling 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the ‘online portal of PGEAC[M.Tech]-2026’ under Online Portal section
- Log in using your PGEAC ID and Password to submit
- In the dashboard, submit your Consent / Willingness by clicking the link "Online Application Portal of PGEAC-2026"
- Review and submit the form
- Download the form for future references
DIRECT LINK - online portal of PGEAC[M.Tech]-2026
Official Notice: Important Notice for Filling up Online Application Form for Second Round of PGEAC-2026(M. Tech.) (Adv. No. BCECEB(PGEAC)-2026/06 Dated 31.07.2026)
BCECEB PGEAC 2026 Second Round Counselling: Important Dates
Check the following table to know the important dates related to the second round of counselling of BCECEB PGEAC 2026:
|Event
|Date / Schedule
|Seat Matrix posting on website.
|July 31, 2026
|Date for Submission of Consent / Willingness
|July 31 - August 4, 2026 till 10 PM
|Online Registration starting date
|July 31, 2026
|Online Registration closing date
|August 4, 2026 till 10 PM
|Last date of payment through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate.
|August 4, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Online Editing of Application Form
|August 5, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Publication of Rank Card & 2nd Counselling Programme
|August 7, 2026
|Proposed date of Counselling
|August 10, 2026 onwards.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BCECEB for latest information at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Official Notice: Details for Filling up Online Application Form for Second Round of PGEAC-2026(M. Tech.) (Adv. No. BCECEB(PGEAC)-2026/05 Dated 31.07.2026)
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.