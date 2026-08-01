BCECE PGEAC 2026: Round 2 Application Form To Close on August 4, Apply Online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE PGEAC 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is inviting online applications for the second round of PGEAC 2026 counselling. Qualified, eligible, and interested GATE-qualified candidates can register online for the second round of Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2026 admissions to Post Graduate (M. Tech.) Course in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar. The application window opened yesterday, July 31, 2026 and will remain open till August 4, 2026 till 10 PM.

How to apply for BCECE PGEAC Round 2 Counselling 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for BCECE PGEAC Round 2 Counselling 2026 online: