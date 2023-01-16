BEEE 2023: BIHER Releases BTech Application Forms, Get Direct Link Here

BIHER BEEE 2023: Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) is inviting online applications for admission to the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their registration forms available on the official website.

As far as the ranking scheme is concerned, the admissions to BTech programmes at the Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) are based on the ranks scored in the BIHER Entrance Examination (BEEE) as well as the qualifying marks in Higher Secondary Education. The university will soon announce the dates for the BEEE entrance exam 2023.

How to Submit BIHER BTech Application Forms 2023

All candidates who are interested in pursuing the BTech course from the Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) must participate in the online admission process hosted online by the institute. Here are a few simple steps to fill out the application forms for the Bharath Engineering Entrance Examination (BEEE) for the academic year 2023.

Step 1 - Go to the BIHER official website - bharathuniv.ac.in.

Step 2 - Under the ‘Admissions’ tab, choose the BTech programme

Step 3 - Register by giving details such as name, email, mobile number, specialization, etc

In the admission form, enter more information related to your education

Documents are to be uploaded in the next step

The application fee payment has to be made for the BEEE 2023 exam

Submit the BIHER registration form

Download a copy for future use.

BIHER BTech 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are required to pass their higher secondary exam (10+2) or an equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 50% in subjects like mathematics, physics and biology. For bioengineering departments, the applicants must have a 10+2 certificate or its equivalent with 50% in physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology. In case any candidate withdraws from the admission process, the university will follow a five-tier system for the refund of fees remitted by the student.

However, the application form fee is non-refundable, as stated by the institute. Aspirants are advised to fill out their forms very carefully through their valid email id as no changes will be permitted post-submission.

