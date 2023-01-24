Bharati Vidyapeeth UG, PG 2023 Entrance Exam Dates Released, Check Schedule Here

Bharati Vidyapeeth Admissions 2023: Bharati Vidyapeeth has released the schedule for the entrance exams to be conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses (PG). Candidates willing to take admission to the UG or PG courses can apply for the same on the official website i.e. bharatividyapeeth.edu

Authorities have released the exam dates for Bharati Vidyapeeth undergraduate management aptitude test (BUMAT 2023) and the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University management aptitude test (BMAT 2023) among other exams. Candidates can check out the exam dates as well as the last date to apply for such entrance exams below.

BVDU Entrance Exam Dates for UG Programmes

Exam Name Application Deadline Exam date BV-PHARMUG 2023 June 1, 2023 June 11, 2023 BV-BTECH 2023 June 1, 2023 June 11, 2023 BV-ABOP 2023 June 1, 2023 June 11, 2023 BV-LAWUG 2023 June 8, 2023 June 17, 2023 BV-BOPLET 23 June 8, 2023 June 18, 2023 BV-BPHARMSE 23 June 8, 2023 June 18, 2023 BV-BSc Nursing 2023 June 8, 2023 June 18, 2023 BUMAT 2023 June 8, 2023 June 18, 2023 BV-BTECHSE 23 June 8, 2023 June 18, 2023 BArch (NATA score required) Commercial photography (Online personal interview + portfolio) July 9, 2023 July 19. 2023 Visual and Fine Art (Interview + Drawing Test)

BVDU Entrance Exam Dates for PG Programmes

Exam Name Application Deadline Exam date BMAT 2023 March 30, 2023 April 9, 2023 BV-LLB 2023 (3 years) June 8, 2023 June 17, 2023 BV-MTECH 2023 June 15, 2023 June 25, 2023 BV-MEVST/MGI 2023 June 15, 2023 June 25, 2023 BV-MSW 2023 June 15, 2023 June 25, 2023 BV-PHARMPG 2023 June 22, 2023 July 2, 2023 BV-MBT 2023 June 21, 2023 July 1, 2023 BV-MARCH 2023 August 11, 2023 August 13, 2023 Photography and Cinematography (Online personal interview + portfolio) July 11, 2023 July 21, 2023 BV-MSAUDIO 2023 June 30, 2023 July 9, 2023 BV-MSSPEECH 2023 June 30, 2023 July 9, 2023 BV-LLM 2023 July 6, 2023 July 16, 2023 BV-MOPTOM 2023 August 18, 2023 August 27, 2023



