Bharati Vidyapeeth UG, PG 2023 Entrance Exam Dates Released, Check Schedule Here

Bharati Vidyapeeth Admissions 2023: Bharati Vidyapeeth has released the schedule for the entrance exams to be conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses (PG). Candidates willing to take admission to the UG or PG courses can apply for the same on the official website i.e. bharatividyapeeth.edu
Authorities have released the exam dates for Bharati Vidyapeeth undergraduate management aptitude test (BUMAT 2023) and the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University management aptitude test (BMAT 2023) among other exams. Candidates can check out the exam dates as well as the last date to apply for such entrance exams below.
BVDU Entrance Exam Dates for UG Programmes
|
Exam Name
|
Application Deadline
|
Exam date
|
BV-PHARMUG 2023
|
June 1, 2023
|
June 11, 2023
|
BV-BTECH 2023
|
June 1, 2023
|
June 11, 2023
|
BV-ABOP 2023
|
June 1, 2023
|
June 11, 2023
|
BV-LAWUG 2023
|
June 8, 2023
|
June 17, 2023
|
BV-BOPLET 23
|
June 8, 2023
|
June 18, 2023
|
BV-BPHARMSE 23
|
June 8, 2023
|
June 18, 2023
|
BV-BSc Nursing 2023
|
June 8, 2023
|
June 18, 2023
|
BUMAT 2023
|
June 8, 2023
|
June 18, 2023
|
BV-BTECHSE 23
|
June 8, 2023
|
June 18, 2023
|
BArch (NATA score required)
|
Commercial photography (Online personal interview + portfolio)
|
July 9, 2023
|
July 19. 2023
|
Visual and Fine Art (Interview + Drawing Test)
BVDU Entrance Exam Dates for PG Programmes
|
Exam Name
|
Application Deadline
|
Exam date
|
BMAT 2023
|
March 30, 2023
|
April 9, 2023
|
BV-LLB 2023 (3 years)
|
June 8, 2023
|
June 17, 2023
|
BV-MTECH 2023
|
June 15, 2023
|
June 25, 2023
|
BV-MEVST/MGI 2023
|
June 15, 2023
|
June 25, 2023
|
BV-MSW 2023
|
June 15, 2023
|
June 25, 2023
|
BV-PHARMPG 2023
|
June 22, 2023
|
July 2, 2023
|
BV-MBT 2023
|
June 21, 2023
|
July 1, 2023
|
BV-MARCH 2023
|
August 11, 2023
|
August 13, 2023
|
Photography and Cinematography (Online personal interview + portfolio)
|
July 11, 2023
|
July 21, 2023
|
BV-MSAUDIO 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
July 9, 2023
|
BV-MSSPEECH 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
July 9, 2023
|
BV-LLM 2023
|
July 6, 2023
|
July 16, 2023
|
BV-MOPTOM 2023
|
August 18, 2023
|
August 27, 2023
