    Bharati Vidyapeeth UG, PG 2023 Entrance Exam Dates Released, Check Schedule Here

    Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) has announced the entrance exam schedule for UG and PG programmes. Interested candidates can check out programme wise dates here

     

    Updated: Jan 24, 2023 12:37 IST
    Bharati Vidyapeeth UG, PG 2023 Schedule Out
    Bharati Vidyapeeth UG, PG 2023 Schedule Out

    Bharati Vidyapeeth Admissions 2023: Bharati Vidyapeeth has released the schedule for the entrance exams to be conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses (PG). Candidates willing to take admission to the UG or PG courses can apply for the same on the official website i.e. bharatividyapeeth.edu

    Authorities have released the exam dates for Bharati Vidyapeeth undergraduate management aptitude test (BUMAT 2023) and the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University management aptitude test (BMAT 2023) among other exams. Candidates can check out the exam dates as well as the last date to apply for such entrance exams below.

    BVDU Entrance Exam Dates for UG Programmes

    Exam Name

    Application Deadline

    Exam date

    BV-PHARMUG 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 11, 2023

    BV-BTECH 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 11, 2023

    BV-ABOP 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 11, 2023

    BV-LAWUG 2023

    June 8, 2023

    June 17, 2023

    BV-BOPLET 23

    June 8, 2023

    June 18, 2023

    BV-BPHARMSE 23

    June 8, 2023

    June 18, 2023

    BV-BSc Nursing 2023

    June 8, 2023

    June 18, 2023

    BUMAT 2023

    June 8, 2023

    June 18, 2023

    BV-BTECHSE 23

    June 8, 2023

    June 18, 2023

    BArch (NATA score required)

    		    

    Commercial photography (Online personal interview + portfolio)

    July 9, 2023

    July 19. 2023

    Visual and Fine Art (Interview + Drawing Test)

    		    

    BVDU Entrance Exam Dates for PG Programmes

    Exam Name

    Application Deadline

    Exam date

    BMAT 2023

    March 30, 2023

    April 9, 2023

    BV-LLB 2023 (3 years)

    June 8, 2023

    June 17, 2023

    BV-MTECH 2023

    June 15, 2023

    June 25, 2023

    BV-MEVST/MGI 2023

    June 15, 2023

    June 25, 2023

    BV-MSW 2023

    June 15, 2023

    June 25, 2023

    BV-PHARMPG 2023

    June 22, 2023

    July 2, 2023

    BV-MBT 2023

    June 21, 2023

    July 1, 2023

    BV-MARCH 2023

    August 11, 2023

    August 13, 2023

    Photography and Cinematography (Online personal interview + portfolio)

    July 11, 2023

    July 21, 2023

    BV-MSAUDIO 2023

    June 30, 2023

    July 9, 2023

    BV-MSSPEECH 2023

    June 30, 2023

    July 9, 2023

    BV-LLM 2023

    July 6, 2023

    July 16, 2023

    BV-MOPTOM 2023

    August 18, 2023

    August 27, 2023


    Also Read: APSCHE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Details Here



    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification