    Bhopal Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains Till 17 August, Get Recent Updates Here

     As per the recent updates, Bhopal schools will be closed on 16th and 17th August 2022 due to heavy rains. All government and private schools as well as Anganwadis will remain closed for two days. Check details here 

    Updated: Aug 16, 2022 16:03 IST
    Bhopal Schools Closed
    Bhopal Schools Closed
    Schools Closed in Bhopal: Going as per media reports, all the schools will be closed in Bhopal till 17th August 2022. The order is applicable for - government, private schools and Anganwadis too. The decision was taken by the district authorities due to heavy rainfall. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing flooding of streets. To ensure safety of the students, the schools in the districts have been ordered to remain close for two days. 

    Schools Closed in Narmadapuram District

    Earlier, a holiday on 16th August for all schools of the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh has been announced due to the heavy rains. This was announced by the district’s Collector and District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh. 

    Heavy Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh 

    As per reports, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been witnessed by Madhya Pradesh for the past few days. The IMD has rainfall alert in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours. The officials have been directed to stay vigil in view of the heavy rainfall situation in the state. Therefore, all the schools have been directed to remain close for two days. 

    High Alert in Various Districts 

    Also, various districts including Hoshangabad, Harda, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, and Barwani have been alerted. Authorities have warned people to remain alert in wake of the opening of the gates. The gates 13 to 21 of Bargi Dam and 8 gates of Barna Dam in Jabalpur have been opened to release excess water and avoid structural damage. 

    MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 

    As per the schedule, the MPBSE 12th compartment exam 2022 for all subjects was held on a single day on 20th June, while the supplementary exam for MP Board Class 10 was conducted between 21st to 30th June 2022. The MP Board 12th supplementary exam 2022 for the vocational course was conducted from 21st to 27th June.
     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories