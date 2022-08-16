Bhopal Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains Till 17 August, Get Recent Updates Here

Schools Closed in Bhopal: Going as per media reports, all the schools will be closed in Bhopal till 17th August 2022. The order is applicable for - government, private schools and Anganwadis too. The decision was taken by the district authorities due to heavy rainfall. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing flooding of streets. To ensure safety of the students, the schools in the districts have been ordered to remain close for two days.

Schools Closed in Narmadapuram District

Earlier, a holiday on 16th August for all schools of the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh has been announced due to the heavy rains. This was announced by the district’s Collector and District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh.

Madhya Pradesh | Due to heavy rains, there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district tomorrow, August 16, declared the district's Collector & District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 15, 2022

Heavy Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh

As per reports, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been witnessed by Madhya Pradesh for the past few days. The IMD has rainfall alert in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours. The officials have been directed to stay vigil in view of the heavy rainfall situation in the state. Therefore, all the schools have been directed to remain close for two days.

High Alert in Various Districts

Also, various districts including Hoshangabad, Harda, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, and Barwani have been alerted. Authorities have warned people to remain alert in wake of the opening of the gates. The gates 13 to 21 of Bargi Dam and 8 gates of Barna Dam in Jabalpur have been opened to release excess water and avoid structural damage.

