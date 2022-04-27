Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    BHU introduces Financial Assistance for economically weak students

    Banaras Hindu University has commenced an interest free loan assistance scheme for the students facing financial challenges in pursuing their education. Students who wish to get financial assistance can apply for the loan scheme introduced by the university. 

    Created On: Apr 27, 2022 08:33 IST
    Modified on: Apr 27, 2022 08:35 IST
    BHU interest free loans for students
    BHU interest free loans for students

    BHU Financial Assistance: Banaras Hindu University has commenced an interest free loan assistance scheme for the students facing financial challenges in pursuing their education. Under this scheme, students from Below Poverty Line Families or those whose parents passed away in the COVID19 pandemic and the children who depend on their earnings to complete their education will be given an annual assistance of Rs. 12,000. 

    As per the statement released by the university, this scheme has been introduced in a bid for students to complete their education at the university uninterrupted. Students interested in availing the scheme are required to secure a recommendation from two faculty members. 

    BHU Vice Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain in an official statement mentioned that the university will be extending all possible help to students so that they can complete their education. The financial assistance being provided will be an interest free loan, he further added.

    BHU Financial Assistance

    Close to 1000 students are expected to reap the benefits of the scheme and by far close to 200 applications have already been received out of which 103 applications have been approved.

    The loan can be repaid by the students after getting an employment in installments in two years. It must also be noted that the responsibility of repaying the loans will not be on the parents of the students or on the faculty members who recommended the names of the students for the loan.

    Also ReadMP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed? Know Expected Date and Reason for Delay Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories