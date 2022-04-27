BHU introduces Financial Assistance for economically weak students

BHU Financial Assistance: Banaras Hindu University has commenced an interest free loan assistance scheme for the students facing financial challenges in pursuing their education. Under this scheme, students from Below Poverty Line Families or those whose parents passed away in the COVID19 pandemic and the children who depend on their earnings to complete their education will be given an annual assistance of Rs. 12,000.

As per the statement released by the university, this scheme has been introduced in a bid for students to complete their education at the university uninterrupted. Students interested in availing the scheme are required to secure a recommendation from two faculty members.

BHU Vice Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain in an official statement mentioned that the university will be extending all possible help to students so that they can complete their education. The financial assistance being provided will be an interest free loan, he further added.

Close to 1000 students are expected to reap the benefits of the scheme and by far close to 200 applications have already been received out of which 103 applications have been approved.

The loan can be repaid by the students after getting an employment in installments in two years. It must also be noted that the responsibility of repaying the loans will not be on the parents of the students or on the faculty members who recommended the names of the students for the loan.

