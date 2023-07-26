BHU PG Admission 2023 registration window reopens, apply till July 31

BHU PG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) reopened the registration portal for admission to postgraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG in online mode. Eligible candidates can register online for BHU PG admission on the official portal: bhuonline.in. The last date to apply for BHU PG admission 2023 is July 31.

The official website states, “Consequent upon the announcement of PG CUET 2023 results by NTA, the Banaras Hindu University has reopened the registration link for its PG Courses. The registration link will remain active till July 31, 2023.”

How to apply for Banaras Hindu University PG Admission 2023?

Candidates willing to apply for BHU PG admission must go the official website to fill up the application form. They need to enter their preferences before the deadline. Go through the steps to know how to register for BHU admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on registration

Step 3: Register by entering asked details

Step 4: Candidates have to login with application ID and roll number

Step 5: Fill up the details, upload the required documents, enter preferences

Step 6: Pay the application fee through credit card, debit card, and net banking.

Important Points to keep in mind while BHU PG Admission Registration

Only those who have passed in graduation (minimum two years/four-semester marksheet required) will be eligible to apply

They must have appeared in the CUET PG exam as per the eligibility of the specific course as mentioned by the officials in its brochure

BHU will not be responsible for any error made by the candidate while registering

Also, no such communication on this behalf will be entertained later

Candidates must note that different programmes of BHU PG have different eligibility criteria. Therefore, they must check the same

Also Read: [Latest] CCSU Result 2023: Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result Link Here at ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com