BHU School Admission 2023: Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Selection Process

BHU School Admission 2023: As per the official schedule, the authorities will open the application correction window for BHU School Admission 2023 today i.e. March 31, 2023. Parents who have filled out the application form on the behalf of their children can edit the application form in case of any discrepancies. They can visit the official website i.e. bhuonline.in to rectify the errors.

According to the schedule, the last date to edit the application form is April 4, 2023. However, the date of the e-lottery and Display of the Main/ Waiting List/ Notice is April 23, 2023. The authorities will first begin the BHU School Admission 2023 process of LKG, Nursery & Class 1. Afterward, class 6th admissions will be started.

How to Edit BHU School Admission 2023 Application Form?

Parents can edit the BHU School application form 2023 in case of errors or discrepancies. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to edit the form-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bhuonline.in

Step 2: Go to the BHU School admission section

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 4: The application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary changes

Step 6: Save the modifications and preview once

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

What is Selection Process for BHU School Admission 2023

As per the official notification, the admission of BHU Employee ward applicants will be carried out first. The seats will then be allocated in three lots. In 1st lot, 3% of the seats will be allocated horizontally to Divyang (OH) applicants by lottery.

The remaining seats will be allocated through e-lottery to SC/ ST, OBC, and EWS applicants. In the 3rd lot, the seats will be distributed among the applicants of the unreserved category. Meanwhile, the waiting lists for each lot will be prepared separately.

