BHU School Admission 2023 Ongoing, Check Last Date Here

    BHU School Admission 2023 has been started on the official website. Parents who wish to get their children admitted to BHU Schools can apply online till March 30. Check details here

     

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023 17:38 IST
    BHU School Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started inviting applications for LKG, Nursery, Class 1st and 6th. Parents who wish to get their children admitted to these classes can apply for BHU School Admission 2023. For registration, they can visit the official website i.e. bhuonline.in. it must be noted that the last date to apply is March 30, 2023.

    Moreover, the admission of BHU employee ward applicants will be carried out first. Then, it is followed by the 3 percent of the seats to Divyang (OH) applicants by lottery. However, the remaining seats will be allocated by e-lottery to reserved candidates, followed by unreserved candidates. Moreover, the waiting list for each lot will be prepared separately.

    BHU School Admission 2023 Dates

    Event

    Date

    Deadline for submitting BHU school admission form

    March 30, 2023

    Date of correction in online application form

    March 31 to April 4, 2023

    Date of e-lottery and display of main/ waiting list

    April 23, 2023,

    Which Schools are Participating in BHU School Admission 2023?

    Before applying for the BHU School Admissions 2023, parents can check the list of participating ones here-

    • Central Hindu Girls’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi 
    • Central Hindu School, RGSC, Barkachha, Mirzapur 
    • Shri Ranvir Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Kamachha, Varanasi  
    • Central Hindu Girls’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi and Central Hindu Boys’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi 

    What is Application Fee for BHU School Admission 2023 

    Category

    Application Fee (INR)

    SC/ST

    500

    General/EWS/OBC-NCL / Divyang (OH) / BHU Employee Ward

    750

    BHU School Admission 2023 Important Notice

    The Application Processing Fee paid shall neither be refunded nor be transferred to another course and shall also not be reserved for any subsequent year, in any case. No separate call letter will be sent to call students for counselling/ admission.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
