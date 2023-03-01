BHU School Admission 2023 Ongoing, Check Last Date Here

BHU School Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started inviting applications for LKG, Nursery, Class 1st and 6th. Parents who wish to get their children admitted to these classes can apply for BHU School Admission 2023. For registration, they can visit the official website i.e. bhuonline.in. it must be noted that the last date to apply is March 30, 2023.

Moreover, the admission of BHU employee ward applicants will be carried out first. Then, it is followed by the 3 percent of the seats to Divyang (OH) applicants by lottery. However, the remaining seats will be allocated by e-lottery to reserved candidates, followed by unreserved candidates. Moreover, the waiting list for each lot will be prepared separately.

BHU School Admission 2023 Dates

Event Date Deadline for submitting BHU school admission form March 30, 2023 Date of correction in online application form March 31 to April 4, 2023 Date of e-lottery and display of main/ waiting list April 23, 2023,

Which Schools are Participating in BHU School Admission 2023?

Before applying for the BHU School Admissions 2023, parents can check the list of participating ones here-

Central Hindu Girls’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi

Central Hindu School, RGSC, Barkachha, Mirzapur

Shri Ranvir Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Kamachha, Varanasi

Central Hindu Girls’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi and Central Hindu Boys’ School, Kamachha, Varanasi

What is Application Fee for BHU School Admission 2023

Category Application Fee (INR) SC/ST 500 General/EWS/OBC-NCL / Divyang (OH) / BHU Employee Ward 750

BHU School Admission 2023 Important Notice

The Application Processing Fee paid shall neither be refunded nor be transferred to another course and shall also not be reserved for any subsequent year, in any case. No separate call letter will be sent to call students for counselling/ admission.

