BHU UG Admission 2022 Registrations close Today, Apply at bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University will be closing the registration process for BHU UG 2022 Admissions today - October 3, 2022. BHU is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET 2022 examination scores. Students who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 entrance exams can visit the official website of BHU UG Admissions 2022 to complete the applications for the counselling procedure.

The last date for students to enter their preferences for the UG counselling however is October 4, 2022. Students when registering for the BHU Undergraduate counselling are required to enter their preference of course based on their order of preference. Students can check the complete details of the BHU Counselling here.

Documents to be uploaded when applying for BHU UG Admissions 2022

When applying for BHU UG Counselling 2022 students are also required to upload all necessary documents for the verification process. The list of documents required to be uploaded when filling the BHU UG 2-22 applications is available below.

Scorecard of CUET (UG)2022

Matriculation or its equivalent certificate to ascertain the date of

birth

Mark sheet of 12th or qualifying examination

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate

(SC/ST) issued by the appropriate authority, if admission is sought

under that category

PwD Certificate, if applicable

BHU Employee certificate, if applicable

Candidates applying must note that admission to BHU UG 2022 Courses shall be done in order of merit based on the normalized scores of students in the CUET 2022 exams and the reservation policy followed by the university.

