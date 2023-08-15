BHU UG Admission 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result Announced, Get Direct Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University has released the round 3 seat allotment results for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who have applied for the undergraduate programmes at BHU can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

According to the official notification, the deadline for candidates allotted seats to complete the fee payment is August 16, 2023. To check the BHU round 3 allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the candidate login link.

BHU UG 2023 round 3 allotment result is available on the official website - bhuonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the BHU UG round 3 seat allocation result.

BHU UG Round 3 Allotment - Click Here

How to Check BHU UG Round 3 Allocation Result

The BHU UG 2023 round 3 seat allocation result will be announced on the official website. A total of eight allotment results will be announced for undergraduate admissions. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University

Step 2: Click on the BHU UG login link

Step 3: Enter the email id and password

Step 4: Click on the allotment link

Step 5: Download the BHU UG allotment result for further reference

Candidates allotted seats based on their preference can visit the university and complete the admission process and submit the admission fee by August 16, 2023. Candidates reporting for the admissions must carry with them all required documents along with the photocopies of the original.

