BHU UG Registration 2023 New Candidates Open Until July 23, Check PG Admission Details Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University has opened the registration window for undergraduate students. As per the latest notification, candidates who did not opt for BHU in their CUET UG applications can now register for the UG programmes through the link given online. The last date for students to submit their admission applications is July 23, 2023.

The university is also set to open the portal for admission to postgraduate programmes soon. According to the official notification, the portal for PG programmes will open 5 days after the announcement of CUET PG results. Based on this, the applications for PG admissions will open on July 25, 2023, since the results were announced on July 20, 2023.

The BHU UG applications are available on the admission portal - bhuonline.in. Candidates can also submit their BHU applications through the link provided here.

BHU UG Applications - Click Here

The official online portal for BHU admissions also stated that candidates who have registered for admission on the BHU portal for UG courses need not upload theur CUET scorecard as the scorecard will be received directly from NTA.

BHU UG Admission 2023

The admissions for BHU undergraduate programmes will close tomorrow, July 23, 2023. Those who have applied for UG admissions and those yet to apply can submit their applications through the link provided on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to submit the admission applications.

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal of BHU

Step 2: Click on the UG admission registration link

Step 3: Read through all instructions provided

Step 4: Login using the credentials required

Step 5: Upload all documents and required information

Step 6: Submit the applications

BHU PG Registrations from July 25

The applications for PG admissions will begin on July 25, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG exams can apply for admission to the postgraduate programmes through the link available on the official website. Details and instructions regarding the registration and application process will be made available soon.

