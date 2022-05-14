Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam Answer Key 2022 Released, Download BSEB Matric Answer Key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer Key Released: As per the latest update, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar 10th Answer Key 2022 for the Compartmental Exam held recently. The Bihar Matric Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022 was held from 5th to 9th May in which students who had secured compartmental result in the annual exam got a second chance to improve their score and clear the exam. With the Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 concluded now, the board has released the provisional answer key for all subjects on its website. Candidates can log onto the official portal biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and download the official answer key for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022. To make access to the answer key easier, a direct link for the same has also been placed below as well:

BSEB Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam Answer Key 2022 - Direct Download Link

Raise Objections until 16th May

With the BSEB releasing the provisional answer key for Bihar 10th/Matric Compartmental Exam 2022, the board has also opened the objection window during which candidates can challenge the answers provided in the answer key. Students who feel that any answers marked as correct in the BSEB 10th Answer Key are incorrect or have any other errors or discrepancies, they can reach out to the Bihar Board to challenge the same and get the same rectified. However, the last date to raise objection against BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022 is 16th May 2022 and no any applications challenging the answer key received thereafter will not be entertained by the board.

MATRIC SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB



Get Link...https://t.co/A52yl6iqAN — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 14, 2022

How to Download and Access Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental Answer Key 2022?

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of accessing and downloading the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Answer Key 2022, the board has published it online and made it available via the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To avoid facing any technical problems or issues in accessing the BSEB 10th Compartmental Answer Key, the step-wise process for the same is explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on link for 'Matric login'

Step 3: You will find option to retrieve Matric Answer Key for Bihar Board Compartmental Exam

Step 4: Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number to log onto the portal

Step 5: Your BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Bihar Class 10 Exam Answer Key 2022 and save it on your device.

The news about release of the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Answer Key 2022 has been confirmed by the Bihar Board on its social media page as well. The board has also shared a video about how students can raise a challenge against the same, if the feel there is any discrepancy or error in the same.

