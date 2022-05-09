Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer Key Released, Download BSEB Inter Answer Key for Compartmental Exam at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer Key Released: As per the latest update, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Bihar Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer Key for all the subjects today. BSEB held the Intermediate Compartmental cum Special Exams for Class 12 students from 25th April to 4th May 2022. Candidates who have participated in the BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 can now download the official answer key and verify the answers by visiting the official website. For easy access and convenience of the students, Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam Answer Key has been published online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

INTERMEDIATE SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer Key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB



Get Link..https://t.co/3YcqdMJRed — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 9, 2022

Where to Download Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer Key?

According to the official update, the Bihar Board has published the BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam Answer Key on its official website. This means that candidates can log onto the portal biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download the same. In addition to this, the answer key for BSEB 12th Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022 have also been made available on two other websites i.e., objection.biharboardonline.com and inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Students should note that the Board has released BSEB Intermediate Answer Key 2022 only for the 50% of the objective questions which were asked in the examination.

Raise Objections until 11th May

Along with releasing the Bihar Inter Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer Key, the board has also opened the objection window against the same. Candidates who feel that there is any mistake or discrepancy in the Bihar 12th Answer Key 2022 for Compartmental Exam can challenge the same by filing an online application. The last date to raise the objection on the BSEB special exam 2022 answer key is May 11, 2022 till 5 PM. In order to download and challenge the Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam Answer Key, candidates will need to log onto the portal using their roll code and roll number. Once inside, candidates will be able to access the dashboard from where they can challenge any question and its respective answer.

