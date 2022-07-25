Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, Know How To Fill Choices Here

Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling 2022: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has commenced the Bihar CET B.Ed counselling registration from today - 25th July 2022. Interested candidates can register for Bihar CET B.Ed counselling on the official website - biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The candidates who cleared the exam get themselves registered to secure a seat in around 35,000 seats in B.Ed colleges of Bihar.

Along with registration, candidates can also fill choices for the first round of Bihar B.Ed CET counselling. While filling the choices for Bihar B.Ed CET, candidates must be aware of the order of their preferences. They can fill choices for CET B.Ed registration till 4th August 2022.

How to Apply for Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022?

To apply for Bihar B.Ed counselling registration, candidates will have to visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University - biharcetbed-lnmu.in. On the homepage, click on the link - Click here for counselling. Now, register by entering all details and fill out the application form.

Select the preferences, save them, pay the Bihar CET B.Ed counselling application fees and submit the same.

Now, download and print a copy of the application form as well. The Bihar CET B.Ed round 1 allotment result will be declared on 11th August 2022. Following this, everyone will be expected to complete the admissions process. In case someone do not get a seat, they may apply for the next round. The dates for the same will be announced soon and will be updated here on this page.

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022 Statistics

As per reports, a total of 97,718 female and 94,211 male candidates appeared for Bihar B.Ed CET. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 88%. Two candidates, Jai Shankar Kumar of Samastipur and Rohan Kumar jointly topped the exam. Both of them secured 97% marks. Rupali Kumari from Madhepura has topped among female candidates by securing 93%. As per reports, the pass percentage of male candidates is 95.01% and for female candidates, it is 80.53%.