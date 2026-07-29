Bihar BCECE-Joint and Agriculture Group-2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Released, Download Allotment Order at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

According to the official schedule, candidates can download the allotment order for the first round of counselling from July 29, 2026 to August 3, 2026, and document verification for selected candidates will be conducted from August 1 2026 to August 3, 2026. The link to download the allotment order will be available on the counselling portal for PCM/PCB/PCMB and CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA.

BCECE Joint and Agriculture Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will announce the BCECE-Joint PMC/ PCM/ PCMB and Agriculture CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA round 1 counselling allotment result today, July 29, 2026. Candidates participating in the Bihar BCECE-Joint Counselling round can download their allotment from the official website.

It must be noted that candidates allotted seats will secure admission into the Pharmacy stream/Medical stream and 50% seats in the Agriculture stream based on the joint merit list of BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB)-2026, and 50% seats in the Agriculture stream based on the merit list of BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA)-2026

Steps to Download the BCECE Joint and Agriculture Round 1 Allotment Result

The link for candidates to download the BCECE Joint and Agriculture Round 1 seat allotment order will be issued on the separate counselling portals. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Click on the First Round Allotment Result link

Step 3: The Allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Log in to the counselling portal

Step 5: Enter the application number and password