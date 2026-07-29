Bihar BCECE-Joint and Agriculture Group-2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Released, Download Allotment Order at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar BCECE Joint and Agriculture counselling 2026 round 1 allotment result to be announced today, July 29, 2026. Eligible candidates can check their allotment result through the link available on the website and download the allotment order for the admission and document verification process.
BCECE Joint and Agriculture Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will announce the BCECE-Joint PMC/ PCM/ PCMB and Agriculture CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA round 1 counselling allotment result today, July 29, 2026. Candidates participating in the Bihar BCECE-Joint Counselling round can download their allotment from the official website.
According to the official schedule, candidates can download the allotment order for the first round of counselling from July 29, 2026 to August 3, 2026, and document verification for selected candidates will be conducted from August 1 2026 to August 3, 2026. The link to download the allotment order will be available on the counselling portal for PCM/PCB/PCMB and CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA.
BCECE-Joint - Click Here
BCECE Agriculture - Click Here
It must be noted that candidates allotted seats will secure admission into the Pharmacy stream/Medical stream and 50% seats in the Agriculture stream based on the joint merit list of BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB)-2026, and 50% seats in the Agriculture stream based on the merit list of BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA)-2026
Steps to Download the BCECE Joint and Agriculture Round 1 Allotment Result
The link for candidates to download the BCECE Joint and Agriculture Round 1 seat allotment order will be issued on the separate counselling portals. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB
Step 2: Click on the First Round Allotment Result link
Step 3: The Allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Log in to the counselling portal
Step 5: Enter the application number and password
Step 6: Click on the allotment order link
Step 7: Download for further reference
BCECE Joint and Agriculture Admission 2026: Document Verification
During the document verification process, it is mandatory for every eligible candidate to bring the following original certificates/documents issued along with one self-attested photocopy of each, to their designated Reporting/Nodal Centre:
-
Admit Card, Mark Sheet, and Provisional Passing Certificate of Intermediate or equivalent examination.
-
Admit Card, Mark Sheet, and Provisional Certificate of Matriculation or equivalent examination (for proof of date of birth).
-
Admit Card of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination-2026 and six extra copies of the photograph affixed to it.
-
Caste Certificate.
-
Income Certificate.
-
Domicile / Residence Certificate.
-
Character Certificate.
-
Other certificates - Military Personnel Quota (SMQ) as per the Prospectus, and Disability Certificate for Disability Quota (DQ) as per the Prospectus, etc.
-
Copy of Aadhar Card.
-
Hard Copy of the Application Form (Confirmation Page) submitted online for BCECE-2026.
-
Rank Card of BCECE-2026.
-
Copy of Choice Slip after Choice filling for Online Counselling.
-
Three copies of the downloaded Provisional Allotment Order.
-
Verification Slip (Check-Slip) in 2 copies as downloaded, along with the Biometric Form in one copy, which must mandatorily be brought during interview / Document Verification
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.