Bihar BEd Admit Card 2023 to Release Tomorrow, Check Steps to Download Here

Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023: As per the official schedule, the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will issue the admit card for Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (Bihar B.Ed CET) tomorrow i.e. March 30, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the Bihar B.Ed Admit card 2023 on the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Candidates will have to enter the login credentials to access the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2023. The authorities will conduct the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 exam on April 8, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. Candidates can check out the steps to download the hall ticket here.

As per the media reports, a total of 1,84,233 candidates have applied for Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 for admission into 2-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri courses across the state.

How to Download Bihar B.Ed 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are going to appear in the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 exam must carry the admit card to the exam hall. They can check out the steps to download the Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2023 here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on B.Ed CET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purpose

Bihar B.Ed 2023 Exam Details

Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 shall be of two hours duration. Candidates have to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question shall have four expected answers of which they have to select the most appropriate answer and mark them on the OMR sheet provided along with the Question Booklet.

Candidate must use blue/black ball pen only to mark the answer on the OMR sheet. The question booklet will have 120 questions each carrying 120 marks. The maximum mark allotted to the Entrance Test is 120.

