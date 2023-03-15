Bihar BEd CET 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today, Apply Here

Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the authorities will close the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 Registrations today i.e. March 15, 2023. Candidates who have not filled out the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The authorities may not provide any extensions regarding the same.

Candidates can fill out the application form by paying the late fee between March 16 and 20, 2023. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will conduct the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 Exam on April 8, 2023. Candidates are required to carry the admit card and valid ID proof to the exam hall. Interested candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

Bihar BEd CET 2023 Important Dates

Event Date Bihar B.Ed CET Registration Ends March 15, 2023, Bihar B.Ed CET Registration with late fee March 16 to 20, 2023 Bihar B.Ed CET Application Correction Window March 16 to 20, 2023 Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card March 30, 2023, Bihar B.Ed CET Exam April 8, 2023

Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for Bihar BEd CET 2023?

Candidates who have not filled out the Bihar BEd CET 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website by today. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Online Registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, enter the login credentials

Step 5: Fill out the B.Ed. CET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

