Bihar BEd CET Result 2022 (Declared): Check BSEB CET BEd Results online via the official website - biharcetbed-lnmu.in

BSEB Bihar BEd CET Result 2022 (Declared): Finally, the Bihar CET BEd Result 2022 has been declared today - 20th July 2022. As per the latest update, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Bihar CET BEd Results 2022 for the recently held state-level entrance examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar BSEB BEd CET Exam 2022 held on 6th July 2022. Candidates can now check their individual scorecards for Bihar CET BEd Resutls 2022 online by visiting the official website - biharcetbed-lmnu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check and access their Bihar BEd CET Result 2022 online by clicking on the link placed below:

Bihar BEd CET 2022 Counselling and Admissions from 25th July

With the Bihar BEd CET 2022 Results Declared already, the next step in the Bihar BEd CET 2022 Admission Cycle would be counselling and admission process. As per the official notice, all qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the Bihar BEd CET 2022 Counselling Process which will be held from 25th July to 4th August 2022. The application and registration process for Bihar CET BEd Counselling 2022 Process will begin soon on the official portal. Round 1 Allotment Results for Bihar BEd Admission 2022 will be released on 8th August 2022.

How to check Bihar BEd CET 2022 Results Online?

With an aim to provide a quick and easy checking process for Bihar BEd CET 2022 Results, the exam authority has published the BSEB BEd CET Results online on the official portal developed for the examination. To check their Bihar CET BEd Results, candidates are advised to log onto the official portal - biharcetbed-lmnu.in. After logging onto the website, candidates will have to search for Login Button which will take them to the candidate login page. Here, candidates will be required to enter their login credentials to log onto the portal after which they will be able to access Bihar BEd CET 2022 Result Scorecards. After checking the Bihar CET BEd Results 2022 online, candidates are required to download the scorecards in PDF/softcopy format and take a printout of the same for future reference.

