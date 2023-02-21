Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins, Check Application Fee Here

Bihar B.ED Entrance Exam 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, Lalit Narayan Mithila University has started the registration process for the Bihar Bachelor of Education Common Entrance Test (Bihar B.ED CET). Candidates who wish to register can do the same on the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in. However, the authorities will close the registration window for Bihar B.ED CET 2023 without late fee on March 15, 2023.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit and edit the Bihar B.ED CET 2023 application form with a late fee between March 16 and 20, 2023. Afterward, the authorities will issue the hall ticket on the official website on March 30. Candidates can access and download the Bihar B.ED CET 2023 Admit Card by entering their login credentials. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep the following things handy-Email Id, Mobile No., Credit card/Debit Card/Online payment option for registration fee payment.

Bihar B.ED Entrance Exam 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

What is Application Fee for Bihar B.ED Entrance Exam 2023?

Candidates are required to pay the application fee to complete the registration process. They can check out Bihar B.ED CET 2023 Application Form fee below-

The application fee is Rs.1000 for General/unreserved candidates.

For differently-abled/EBC/BC/Women/EWS candidates the application fee is Rs. 750.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for SC/ST category.

How to Apply for Bihar B.ED Entrance Exam 2023?

The authorities have started the registration process for Bihar B.ED Entrance Test. Those who have not registered yet must do the same on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on Online registration and register yourself

Step 3: Now, log in with registered details

Step 4: Fill out Bihar B.ED Entrance Test

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

