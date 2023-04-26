BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam Dates 2023 Released, Check Matric Schedule Here

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam Date 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the examination dates for Class 10th. According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted from May 10 to 13, 2023. The BSEB Compartment Exams 2023 will be held in both morning and evening shifts.

The Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam Date 2023 has been released for the candidates who failed one or two subjects. The first shift will begin at 9.30 am. Whereas, the second shift will commence at 2.00 pm. Candidates must follow the exam protocols while appearing for the exam.

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam Dates 2023

The authorities have released the complete timetable on the official Twitter handle. Candidates can check out a few Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam Dates 2023 dates here.

Date First Shift Second Shift May 5, 2023 Mother Tongue (101-Hindi, 102-Bengali,103- Urdu and 104- Maithili) (9:30 AM to 12: 45 PM) Second Indian language (105- Sanskrit, 106-Hindi, 107- Arabic, 108- Persian, and 109- Bhojpuri) (2 PM to 5: 15 PM) May 11, 2023 112-Science, 125- Music (only for visually impaired candidates) (9:30 AM to 12:15 PM) 111- Social Science (2 PM to 4: 45PM) May 12, 2023 110-Mathematics, 126-Home Science (only for visually impaired candidates) (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) 113- English General ( 2 PM to 5: 15 PM)

Moreover, the practical exam for visually impaired candidates will take place from May 6 to May 8 for home science, music, dance, fine arts, and music. By May 9, 2023, all paperwork pertaining to internal assessments, literacy exercises, and practical exams must be delivered to the district education officer's office.

