    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Scrutiny Application Process To Start from Tomorrow, Know how to apply

     BSEB 10th Result 2022: Bihar Board will start the application process for class 10 scrutiny on 2nd April 2022. Know application schedule, fee and process here 

    Created On: Apr 1, 2022 18:42 IST
    Modified on: Apr 1, 2022 18:42 IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2022

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: As per recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the application process for class 10 scrutiny tomorrow on 2nd April 2022. Students who wish to apply for scrutiny of Bihar Board matric result can apply online till 8th April 2022. After that BSEB will not accept these requests anymore and release results only for the submitted queries. 

    The scrutiny application window for Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Matric result scrutiny has been opened for all Bihar Board Class 10 students whose results were declared yesterday on 31st March 2022. 

     

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Scrutiny Application Date

    Events

    Dates

    BSEB 10th result date

    31st March 2022 

    Scrutiny application process

    2nd April 2022

    Last date to apply for scrutiny

    8th April 2022

    How To Apply for BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 Scrutiny Application Process?

    For the revaluation or scrutiny of answer sheets, students will have to submit the application fee of Rs 70. The scrutiny application fee is to be submitted in online mode only. Students can go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar Board 10th result scrutiny - 

    • Step 1 - Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
    • Step 2 - Now click on ‘ Apply for scrutiny - Annual Secondary Examination 2022’.
    • Step 3 - Register using roll code, roll number, date of birth, user name and password.
    • Step 4 - Now login using username and password and click on ‘Apply for scrutiny’.
    • Step 5 - Submit the application fees in online mode and take a printout of the scrutiny application. 

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 

    The authorities announced the Bihar Board Class 10th result on 31st March 2022 in online mode. This year, the pass percentage was recorded at 79.88%, slight better than last year which was 78.17%. A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam successfully this year, with 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students secured first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441), third division - 3.47 lakh (3,47,637). Over 6.78 lakh (6,78,110) boys cleared the matric exam in compare to 6.08 lakh (6,08,861) girls. 

