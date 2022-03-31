BSEB Matric Result 2022 Declared: 12.86 Lakh students qualify, Check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 10th Results 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website of Bihar Board. The results were announced in an official press conference by the board chairman and the education board. This year the board has recorded a pass percentage of 79.88% with over 12.86 Lakh students qualifying the exams. Students who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams can check their BSEB 10th Results 2022 through the link mentioned here.

BSEB 10th Results 2022 Statistics

Total Number of Appeared Students: 16, 11, 099

Total Number of Boys: 8,20,179

Total Number of Girls: 7,90,920

Total Number of Passed Students: Around 12.86 Lakh

Overall Pass Percentage: 79.88%

BSEB 10th Results 2022 Toppers

BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ]

Rank 01 to 05 (08 Students) Student Name Gender School Name Total Mark Merit RAMAYANI ROY Female PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD 487 1 SANIYA KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH 486 2 VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR Male NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI 486 2 PRAGYA KUMARI Female UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD 485 3 NIRJALA KUMARI Female MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA 484 4 ANURAG KUMAR Male SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR 483 5 SUSEN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI 483 5 NIKHIL KUMAR Male UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI 483 5

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 4:02 PM

Finally, the wait for BSEB Matric Results 2022 is over. Bihar State Education Minister and Bihar Board Chairman have announced the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022. Candidates can shortly check the BSEB 10th Results 2022 through the result link available on the official website of Bihar Board. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the Bihar Board class 10 Results 2022 can now visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board to check the results of the board exams. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here or follow the steps given below to check the BSEB class 10 Results 2022.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Pass Percentage

Considering that the Board recorded a pass percentage of 78.17 percent, it is expected that the board may record an increase of 5% in the overall pass percentage this year.

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 3: 14 PM

Bihar School Examination Board will be declaring the BSEB 10th Results on the official website shortly. Bihar Board officials will be announcing the class 10 results by 3 PM today. The BSEB 10th results will first be announced by the officials following which the link will be provided on the official website. Candidates will also be able to check the BSEB 10th Results 2022 on this page as and when the announcement is made on the official website.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Date and Time

According to the the official announcement made, the Bihar Class 10 Results 2022 are scheduled to be announced today - March 31, 2022. The board officials will be announcing the results by 3 PM in an official press conference which will be precided by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Merit List

BSEB 10th Merit List 2022 is the list of students who have topped the BSEB class 10 exams with the highest marks. The Bihar 10th merit list will be released along with the results of the board consisting the district wise and state wise list of students who have topped the Bihar Board 10th Exams 2022.

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 2:32 PM

Bihar Class 10 Results are to be announced by officials by 3 PM today. Students can check the Bihar Board class 10 results 2022 on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board after the same are announced at the press conference. Candidates can also visit the below given websites to check the Bihar class 10 Results 2022 -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in , results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com. Students must also note that the BSEB 10th Results 2022 will be available on this page as soon as the results are declared online.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 at 12:44 PM

Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the class 10 Results by 3 PM today. The results will first be announced by the Board chairman and the Education Minister in an official press conference shortly after which t he link to check the results will be made live on the website. Simultaneously the BSEB matric Results 2022 will be available on this page. Students must note that a minimum of 33 marks in the subjects and overall in order to be considered as 'Qualified' for further admissions. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to check BSEB 10th Results 2022

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 12:17 PM

According to latest reports, the Bihar board 10th result declaration has been delayed. As per local media reports, the BSEB 10th results which was expected to be announced at 1 PM today has further been delayed and will now be announced at 3 PM. Candidates must note that the link for students to check the BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be provided here as soon as the results are announced by the board officials.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 - 11:14 AM

Bihar Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials on the official website today. Students who have been patiently waiting for the declaration of the Bihar class 10 results 2022 will be able to check the BSEB 10th results through the direct link available on the website. Candidates must note that as soon as the eduction minister announces the BSEB class 10 results, the link for students to check the results of BSEB class 10 will be available on this page. Students can keep checking this page to get regular updates on the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022

Updates as on 31/03/2022: 10:35 AM

Bihar School Education Board will be announcing the Bihar Class 10 Results on the official website today. The board made an official announcement regarding the date and time for the declaration of the BSEB Matric Results 2022. Students will be able to check the Bihar 10th results on the official website of the board shortly after the board officials announce the results in the official press conference. The board will also be announcing the list of toppers and other details along with the results.

Updated as on March 31, 2022 - 9:16 AM

The wait for the Bihar Board class 10 Results will finally be over today. Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB class 10 Results today - March 31, 2022. Candidates who have taken the BSEB Matric Exams 2022 conducted in February 2022, can visit the official website of Bihar Board to check the results. The Bihar Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announced by 1:00 PM by the Bihar Education Minister.

To check the Bihar Board Matric Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website of Bihar Board and enter the BSEB matric Registration Number in the link provided on the website. The BSEB 10th Results 2022 will include the marks secured by the students in the exams along with their qualifying status of the students.

BSEB 10th Results 2022 will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for the students to check the BSEB 10th Results 2022 will also be provided on this page once the results are declared on the official website.

Check BSEB 10th Result LIVE Updates Here

When to check BSEB 12th Results 2022

As per the official notification issued, the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced at 1:00 PM in an official press conference. The BSEB Matric Results will be announced by BSEB board chairman Anand Kishore and Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in an official press conference today afternoon.

Where to check BSEB 12th Results 2022

Bihar Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board. Candidates will be able to check the BSEB 10th Results 2022 through the direct link which will be available on this page. Along with the official website, students can also check the list of websites provided below to check the BSEB Matric Results 2022.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How to check BSEB 10th Results 2022

To check the Bihar Board 10th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 10th Registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the BSEB 10th Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board of School Examination

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Matric Result 2022 Link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the BSEB Matric Registration Number in the login link provided

Step 4: The BSEB 10th Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 10th Results 2022 for further reference

The Bihar Board class 10 Exams 2022 were conducted in February 2022. However the examination conducted for the Mathematics paper has caused a delay in the declaration of the BSEB 10th results 2022. Candidates can keep checking this page for timely updates on the Bihar Board 10th Results 2022.

