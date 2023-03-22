  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Scrutiny and Compartment Exam Applications from March 23, Check Details Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Scrutiny and Compartment Exam Applications from March 23, Check Details Here

BSEB Class 12 Answer sheet scrutiny and compartment exam applications to commence from March 23, 2023. Students who want to apply for the Answer sheet scrutiny and the compartment exams can complete the same through the link available on the official website. 

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 09:50 IST
BSEB 12th Scrutiny and Compartment Exam 2023
BSEB 12th Scrutiny and Compartment Exam 2023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023, can visit the official website of the board to check their exam results.

As per the details provided by the board officials, the BSEB 12th Result 2023 Scrutiny registrations are scheduled to begin on March 23, 2023. Students who want to get their BSEB Class 12 answer sheets scrutinised can apply for the same through the applications available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks secured in the Bihar 12th exams can apply for the BSEB 12th Answer sheet scrutiny until March 29, 2023. Through the BSEB class 12 Answer sheet scrutiny, candidates will be able to get their board exam answer sheets rechecked for any errors in calculation. 

BSEB 12th Compartment Exams 2023

Along with the schedule for the BSEB class 12 answer sheet scrutiny, the board has also released the schedule for the BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam applications. As per the dates given, the BSEB 12th compartment exam applications will be available from March 23 to 27, 22023. The results of the Bihar 12th Compartment Exams will be announced on or before May 31, 2023.

BSEB Class 12 Details

The Bihar Class 12 Results were announced on March 21, 2023. Approximately 13.5 Lakh students appeared for the BSEB 12th exams of which 10.91 Lakh students qualified for further education. The overall pass percentage was 83.7% The pass percentage for various streams is given below.

  • Arts Pass Percent:82.74%
  • Commerce:93.95%
  • Science: 83.93%
  • Vocational: 85.25%

Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 OUT: Get Bihar Board Inter Result Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023