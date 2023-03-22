Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Scrutiny and Compartment Exam Applications from March 23, Check Details Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023, can visit the official website of the board to check their exam results.

As per the details provided by the board officials, the BSEB 12th Result 2023 Scrutiny registrations are scheduled to begin on March 23, 2023. Students who want to get their BSEB Class 12 answer sheets scrutinised can apply for the same through the applications available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks secured in the Bihar 12th exams can apply for the BSEB 12th Answer sheet scrutiny until March 29, 2023. Through the BSEB class 12 Answer sheet scrutiny, candidates will be able to get their board exam answer sheets rechecked for any errors in calculation.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exams 2023

Along with the schedule for the BSEB class 12 answer sheet scrutiny, the board has also released the schedule for the BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam applications. As per the dates given, the BSEB 12th compartment exam applications will be available from March 23 to 27, 22023. The results of the Bihar 12th Compartment Exams will be announced on or before May 31, 2023.

BSEB Class 12 Details

The Bihar Class 12 Results were announced on March 21, 2023. Approximately 13.5 Lakh students appeared for the BSEB 12th exams of which 10.91 Lakh students qualified for further education. The overall pass percentage was 83.7% The pass percentage for various streams is given below.

Arts Pass Percent:82.74%

Commerce:93.95%

Science: 83.93%

Vocational: 85.25%

