Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Fake Notice Goes Viral, Check Details Here

BSEB 12th Result 2023: A circular regarding the release of the BSEB Intermediate Result 2023 has been circulating on social media. The media post claims that the Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 on March 22, 2023. The notification further adds that the results will be announced by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at 3 PM.

Students must note that this circular is fake and no official notification has been released regarding the declaration of the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023. Board officials are yet to announce the date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023.

It must be noted that the present Education Minister of Bihar is Professor Chandra Shekhar and not Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Exams are advised to only refer to the official Twitter handle of Bihar School Examination Board for any notification related to the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

Approximately 13.5 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams which were conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Download Class 12 Result?

The BSEB 12th Result 2023 will be available on the official website of the Bihar Board. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the Bihar 12th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar School Examination Board Website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Intermediate Result link

Step 3: Enter the Bihar Class 12 Roll Number and Roll Code in the result link

Step 4: The BSEB 12th Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

Important Links for Bihar Board Result 2023-