Bihar Board Exam 2024: BSEB Matric 2nd Dummy Admit Card Releases, Know How To Download

Bihar Board Exams 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) issued the matric 2nd dummy admit card. Students appearing for class 10th exams can download the BSEB matric 2nd dummy admit card 2024 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download the class 10th dummy admit card.

BSEB has also provided the provision to make necessary corrections in the Bihar Board matric 2nd dummy admit card. They can make corrections till November 22, 2023, in their names, parents’ names and date of birth.

Bihar Board Class 10th Dummy Admit Card 2024 Release Tweet

The BSEB 2nd dummy admit card has been released for the students to check their details on the admit card and report if there are any errors. Check class 10th dummy admit card release tweet:

How to download the BSEB Matric 2nd Dummy Admit Card 2024?

To download the Bihar Board Matric 2nd dummy hall ticket 2024, students have to use their login credentials. They can go through the steps to know how to download the class 10th dummy admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BSEB matric 2nd dummy admit card 2024 link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The BSEB class 10 second dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for further references

What after downloading BSEB Matric 2nd Dummy Admit Card 2024?

After downloading the 2nd dummy card, the students must go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy, they can make changes or contact the officials for rectifications. The last date to make corrections in BSEB 2nd dummy admit card is November 22, 2023. They can make changes in details like: names, parents’ names and date of birth.

Students should note that other details including gender, caste, disability, religion, photo, signature, subject, nationality, Aadhaar number, marital status or category of the candidate can be corrected with approval from school heads.

