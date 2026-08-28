Bihar Board Extends Class 10, 12 Exam 2027 Dummy Registration Card Correction Date Till September 16: Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the window for educational institutions to make necessary changes in the dummy registration cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027. Schools are required to upload the dummy registration card containing the declaration signed by the students on the BSEB’s portal by September 16.

The intermediate dummy registration cards are to be uploaded through the board portal intermediate.biharboardonline.com, and the matric dummy registration cards are to be uploaded at biharboardonline.org. Schools must make sure they enter the pre-filled dummy registration cards of all students set to appear for the 2027 board examinations as per the extended deadline.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card - intermediate.biharboardonline.com