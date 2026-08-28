Bihar Board Extends Class 10, 12 Exam 2027 Dummy Registration Card Correction Date Till September 16: Details Here
BSEB has extended the window for schools to submit corrections on the dummy registration cards for class 10 and class 12 students. The last date to submit the pre-filled forms and dummy registration card corrections is September 16, 2026.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the window for educational institutions to make necessary changes in the dummy registration cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027. Schools are required to upload the dummy registration card containing the declaration signed by the students on the BSEB’s portal by September 16.
The intermediate dummy registration cards are to be uploaded through the board portal intermediate.biharboardonline.com, and the matric dummy registration cards are to be uploaded at biharboardonline.org. Schools must make sure they enter the pre-filled dummy registration cards of all students set to appear for the 2027 board examinations as per the extended deadline.
BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card - intermediate.biharboardonline.com
BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card - biharboardonline.org
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/Os7ScWwDil— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 27, 2026
Educational institutions are required to make the necessary changes to the dummy registration card of the Class 10 and Class 12 students. The declaration form filled earlier for students whose online registration and fee have already been deposited, but the pre-filled declaration form has not been submitted, must be done on the portal before the deadline.
BSEB 2027 Dummy Registration Card: Steps to Upload
School Authorities are required to visit the official website and submit the corrections for the dummy registration card through the login link available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website og BSEB
Step 2: Click on the login window and enter the school login details
Step 3: Submit the corrections, pre-filled registration forms as required
Step 4: Save and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.