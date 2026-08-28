Bihar Board Introduces Vidya Saathi Teacher Support for Classes 9 to 12, JEE & NEET

The Bihar Board has launched Bihar Vidya Saathi. This is a 24x7 interactive learning platform for students of classes 9 to 12. The platform provides free one to one academic support to every student. It has started in 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across all 38 districts. Around three lakh students will benefit from this initiative at the very start. The platform is designed to make doubt solving easy for every student across the state. Scroll down to know more details.

How Bihar Vidya Saathi Helps Student Learn

Under Bihar Vidya Saathi students can connect with live teachers at any time of the day or night. Around 75,000 teachers are expected to offer personalised support through the platform. Students can choose a teacher according to their own requirements. They can interact with that teacher individually to resolve doubts related to their lessons. The entire service is free of cost. For Classes 9 and 10 the platform provides support across all subjects. For Classes 11 and 12 students in the science stream the faculty includes digital study material for Bihar Board to get help with any difficult topic. This makes Bihar Vidya Saathi relevant for regular school learning and for competitive entrance examination preparation.