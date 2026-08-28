Bihar Board Introduces Vidya Saathi Teacher Support for Classes 9 to 12, JEE & NEET
Bihar Vidya Saathi is a free 24x7 interactive learning platform for Classes 9 to 12. It offers live teacher support for JEE, NEET aspirants. Read the article to know more details.
The Bihar Board has launched Bihar Vidya Saathi. This is a 24x7 interactive learning platform for students of classes 9 to 12. The platform provides free one to one academic support to every student. It has started in 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across all 38 districts. Around three lakh students will benefit from this initiative at the very start. The platform is designed to make doubt solving easy for every student across the state. Scroll down to know more details.
How Bihar Vidya Saathi Helps Student Learn
Under Bihar Vidya Saathi students can connect with live teachers at any time of the day or night. Around 75,000 teachers are expected to offer personalised support through the platform. Students can choose a teacher according to their own requirements. They can interact with that teacher individually to resolve doubts related to their lessons. The entire service is free of cost. For Classes 9 and 10 the platform provides support across all subjects. For Classes 11 and 12 students in the science stream the faculty includes digital study material for Bihar Board to get help with any difficult topic. This makes Bihar Vidya Saathi relevant for regular school learning and for competitive entrance examination preparation.
AI Tools and Free JEE NEET Coaching in Bihar
The platform also uses AI based tools for concept learning. Students get digital resources plus unlimited learning and practice facilities. The main goal is to let students seek clarification while studying instead of depending only on classroom hours or scheduled doubt solving sessions. Bihar Vidya Saathi joins the state’s ongoing push for free JEE and NEET support. Earlier this year the Bihar School Examination Board launched free JEE and NEET coaching in model schools. It began with 10 schools in Patna. The programme later expanded to 155 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools with subject wise lessons, study material and doubt clearing support. Bihar also runs residential and non residential JEE NEET coaching. Free residential coaching in two Patna Schools. Non residential coaching runs at nine divisional headquarters. The state has also partnered with organisations to provide JEE and NEET preparation support to students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and other government institutions. With Bihar Vidya Saathi the state adds a round the clock digital tutoring layer to these efforts. The government says the initiative will soon expand to other schools across the state.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.