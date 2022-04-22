Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022 to be released Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board will be releasing the Bihar Class 10 compartmental Exam Admit Card on the official website today. Heads of Schools from which students have applied for the BSEB Matric Compartmental exams can visit the official website of Bihar Board to download the admit card for the exams.

The BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt and wish to improve their scores. School authorities can download the Bihar 10th Compartmental Exam Admit Card on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

It must be noted that a direct link to download the Bihar Board 10th compartmental exams will also be available on this page. The link will be made live once the admit card is available for download on the official website.

Bihar Board class 10 Admit Card 2022 -Details

Bihar Board class 10 Compartment cum Special Exam Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the exams. The BSEB 10th compartmental exams 2022 will include the complete details of the candidates along with the exam schedule. Candidates can check below the complete details of the BSEB 10th Admit Card.

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Examination Name

Exam Schedule

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting Time to Centre

Duration of Exam

Instructions to be followed

How to download BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam Admit Card 2022

The Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022 will be available for download on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board. To download the BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam Admit Card 2022 school authorities are required to visit the website and enter the School ID and Password in the login link provided on the official website.

