Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB 10th 12th Result Expected in March at biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result of the BSEB classes 10 and 12 (Arts, Commerce and Science) soon. As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board result 2023 for classes 10, 12 will be released by mid-March in online mode. However, an official announcement regarding the release of Bihar Board result 2023 is still awaited. To check the BSEB class 10, 12 result 2023, students have to visit the official websites - onlinebseb.in,biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

They have to enter their roll number and roll code in the login window to download the Bihar board result 2023. According to media updates, this time, a total of 69,44,777, 96,63,774 BSEB class 12, 10 answer sheets will be evaluated by the Board officials. Bihar Board class 10 board exam was conducted from February 10 to 22 whereas class 12 exam was held from February 1 to 11, 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce.

Bihar Board Result 2023 Dates

Events Class 10 Class 12 Bihar Board Exam February 10 to 22, 2023 February 1 to 11, 2023 Bihar Board Result March 2023 March 2023

Bihar Board Result 2023 Evaluation Process

As per media reports, the evaluation process for BSEB class 12 result 2023 has already started on February 24. It will be concluded by March 5. Whereas the Bihar Board class 10 evaluation process will start on March 1 and will end on March 12, 2023. This time, a total of 123 and 172 evaluation centres have been set up to check Bihar Board class 10, 12 answer sheets. Also, the Bihar Board result 2023 evaluation process will not be conducted during Holi holidays in the state.

When Will BSEB 10th 12th Result 2023 Be Announced?

As per the reports, once the evaluation of copies of the Bihar Board exam gets over, the board will declare the BSEB result. As per past year's trends, it is expected that the Bihar Board result 2023 will be announced by mid-March. However, the board has not released the date for declaring the result. Once announced, it will be available on Bihar Board's Twitter page and official website.

