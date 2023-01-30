Bihar BSEB Inter Exam Registration 2024 Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024 Registration Closes Today: As per the latest updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the application window with a late fee for Intermediate Exams 2024 today- January 30, 2023. Those who have not registered for the BSEB Intermediate exams 2024 yet must do the same on the official website i.e.biharboardonline.com. Afterward, no applications will be entertained by the authorities.

Earlier, BSEB had extended the application deadline till January 16, 2023. Then again, after receiving requests for an extension, the Bihar board decided to postpone the BSEB Class 11th registrations till January 30, 2023. Those who do not register for the exams will not be able to sit in the Intermediate exams 2024. It is mandatory for all students to pay the required fee for registration for Intermediate Exams 2024.

Bihar BSEB Intermediate Exams 2024 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Register for Bihar BSEB Intermediate Exams 2024?

As per the latest updates, today is the last date to fill out Bihar BSEB Intermediate Exams 2024 registration form. Those who have not filled yet must do the same at biharboardonline.com. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on login for senior secondary schools

Step 3: Register by filling required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered ID and password

Step 5: Enter details and upload necessary documents

Step 6: Pay required fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download it and take a printout

Bihar BSEB Class 12th Board Exams 2023

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for Class 12th on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The practical exams are over, however, the theory exams will start on February 1 and continue till February 11, 2023.

Students who are going to appear for the BSEB Class 12th board exams 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof such as an aadhar card, license, passport, etc to the examination hall.

Also Read: Jharkhand 12th Admit Card 2023: JAC Inter Admit Card Expected Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in