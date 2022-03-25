Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Toppers Verification begins, Results by March End

Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: As per the media reports, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has completed the scrutiny process of Bihar Board class 10th answer copies. Now, the process of checking the topper's copies have started. The board will check the matriculation copies of more than 30 different subjects of all the examinees of the district.

The BSEB team has issued instructions to provide copies for all the centres as per the prescribed barcode. With this, it can be expected that the Bihar Board Matric result can be released by 27th March 2022. However, the board has confirmed the date and time of announcement of the BSEB 10th result.

Checking of Bihar Board Class 10th Topper's Copies

As per media reports, the board will check the copies of toppers at their level. The copies of BSEB 10th have been checked at six centres of the Muzaffarpur district. Further, the board has asked to collect all the checked copies from all the centres.

District DEO Abdul Salam Ansari informed that barcodes of some copies have been sent to all the evaluation centre directors. According to the teachers, these copies belong to the toppers that will be examined by the board at its level as well.

Verification of BSEB Class 10th Copies

As per reports, the verification of copies of Bihar Board matriculation has been completed but the board informed that some of the Hindi copies have been sent without correction. BSEB had started the scrutiny of class 10th copies from 5th March and by 14th March the verification of copies was completed at all the evaluation centres.

The copies were checked at a total of six evaluation centres in the district. At all the centres, about 50 to 65 thousand copies were sent by the Bihar Board to check. In this, more than 2.5 lakh copies have been checked.

Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2022

This year, the board exam was held from 17th to 24th February at 76 centres in the district. As per media reports, a total of 73,114 students appeared in the examination. Out of which 34,736 were boys and 38,337 were girls.

