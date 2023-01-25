Bihar BSEB Inter Exam Registration 2024 Date Extended Till Jan 30, Check Details Here

Bihar BSEB Inter Registration Extended: As per the latest updates, the Bihar School Examination Board has extended the application deadline with a late fee for Intermediate exams 2024 till January 30, 2023. Thus, those who have not registered for Intermediate exams yet must do the same by paying the late fee. The remaining ones can apply for the exams on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Previously, the Bihar Board extended the registration deadline till January 16, 2023. Then again, after receiving requests for an extension, BSEB decided to postpone the BSEB Class 11th registrations till January 30, 2023. Those who do not register for the exams will not be able to sit in the Intermediate exams 2024. It is mandatory for all students to pay the required fee.

Bihar Board Inter Registration 2024 Extension Tweet

The BSEB took to the Twitter handle to share the news. The official tweet reads, “Online registration of Class 11th students for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 with late fee has been extended again till 30.01.2023. Thus, the educational institutions must ensure the timely registration of the remaining students by 16.01.2023."

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2023

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for Class 12th on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The practical exams are over, however, the theory exams will start on February 1 and continue till February 11, 2023.

Students who are going to appear for the BSEB Class 12th board exams 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof such as an aadhar card, license, passport, etc to the examination hall.

