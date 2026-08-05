Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: OFSS Application Window Opens, Here’s How To Register
The OFSS portal has been opened for Class 11 spot admission into vacant seats and for students who passed the CBSE second board examination. Students can check the direct link to application form here. They need to enter their their roll code, roll number and other details to apply.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the registration window for admission into Class 11 (intermediate) today, August 5, 2026. Students who passed CBSE second board examination or want spot admission against vacant seats can apply through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) at ofssbihar.net. The registration window will close on August 11, 2026 for admission into Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture and Vocational streams.
How To Apply For Class 11 Admission Through OFSS?
- Visit the official website ofssbihar.net.
- On the homepage, click on “Common Application Form for spot admission in Intermediate Colleges and Schools”.
- Then, click on “Click Here To Fill your application form”.
- Fill the required details like your name, date of birth, roll code, roll number, year of passing, district, school etc.
- Submit the application form and you will be successfully registered for Class 11 admission in your preferred institution.
Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Application Form Direct Link
Who Can Apply For Class 11 Admission?
-
Students who want spot admission against vacant seats.
-
Those who passed the CBSE board or CBSE second board exams or from any other board are eligible to apply.
-
Students who failed to take admission at the upgraded institution and had opted for slide-up in the previous merit list must re-apply.
Details Required To Be Submitted
- Applicant’s name, date of birth and year of passing
- Roll code, roll number
- Photograph
- Class 10 school details including district, year of joining, address etc.
- Personal details such as gender, mother tongue, nationality, blood group.
- Candidates’ Address
- Aadhar Card number
- Reservation details (select your reservation category)
- Father’s and Mother’s name
Application Fee
Students applying for Class 11 admissions via the OFSS portal will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 before submitting the form.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.