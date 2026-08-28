Bihar CM Announces Establishment of Women Only University

Bihar will soon have a Mahila Vishwavidyalaya. This university will be unique in every way. Women will run it from top to bottom. The faculty in the institute will be women only. The students will be women. Even the non teaching staff will also be women. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary made this announcement on Thursday at a function in the state capital. The event marked the distribution of Rs 600 crore through direct benefit transfer under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rijgar Yojana. This scheme was rolled out last year. The money reached the accounts of beneficiaries directly. The scheme is meant to boost women’s employment in the state. Scroll the article to know more details.

A University for Women Run Entirely By Women

The Mahila Vishwavidhyala Bihar will give every role to a woman. The vice chancellor will be a woman. The professors will be women, The other staffers will be women. The university will be run by women from the top to the bottom. The Chief Minister said the state can prosper only when women do well. He greeted all sisters of Bihar on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. The function also saw a MoU between the Department for Excise and Prohibition and the Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya. Both sides will spread public awareness about the ills of intoxicants. Loans were also given to 10,000 beneficiaries from the JEEViKA Fund. These loans will help women build their own livelihood.