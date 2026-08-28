Bihar CM Announces Establishment of Women Only University
Bihar will have a Mahila Vishwavidyalaya run entirely by women. CM Samrat Choudhary announced solar panels for 10 lakh JEEViKA Didis and aid for girl students. Read the article to know more details.
Bihar will soon have a Mahila Vishwavidyalaya. This university will be unique in every way. Women will run it from top to bottom. The faculty in the institute will be women only. The students will be women. Even the non teaching staff will also be women. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary made this announcement on Thursday at a function in the state capital. The event marked the distribution of Rs 600 crore through direct benefit transfer under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rijgar Yojana. This scheme was rolled out last year. The money reached the accounts of beneficiaries directly. The scheme is meant to boost women’s employment in the state. Scroll the article to know more details.
A University for Women Run Entirely By Women
The Mahila Vishwavidhyala Bihar will give every role to a woman. The vice chancellor will be a woman. The professors will be women, The other staffers will be women. The university will be run by women from the top to the bottom. The Chief Minister said the state can prosper only when women do well. He greeted all sisters of Bihar on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. The function also saw a MoU between the Department for Excise and Prohibition and the Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya. Both sides will spread public awareness about the ills of intoxicants. Loans were also given to 10,000 beneficiaries from the JEEViKA Fund. These loans will help women build their own livelihood.
New Step For Self Reliant Women
The government is committed to making women self reliant and economically empowered. A target has been set to identify 10 lah JEEVIka Didis and install solar panels at their homes by March 31, 2027. JEEVikA Didis will also join the deaddiction campaign. They will use street plays and other means to keep people away from intoxicants. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to 7,376 women selected through the nurse recruitment examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Under the Chief Minister Balika PhD fellowship around 1,000 female students will get Rs 10, 000 per month for four years. The Chief Minister announced this decision on Wednesday. This financial help is for higher education and research. He also lamented that only 600 women are among 4,600 people pursuing PhD studies in Bihar. The Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bihar will open new doors for girls who want to study further. These steps together show a strong focus on Women’s education and financial growth.
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