Bihar D.El.Ed 2022-24 Applications To Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar D.El.Ed Registration Ends Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registrations for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) tomorrow- February 16, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the course can register by tomorrow on the official website i.e. secondary.bihar.board.online.com. Earlier, the last date was February 14, however, the authorities then extended the deadline till February 16, 2023.

Candidates must fill out the Bihar D.El.Ed application form carefully. The Bihar Board will conduct the D.El.Ed Exam from March 13 to 20, 2023. The authorities are expected to declare the result between August and September. Candidates can check the steps to register for Bihar D.El.Ed here.

Bihar D.El.Ed Important Dates

Event Date D.El.Ed Entrance Exam 2023 From March 13, 2023, to March 20, 2023 Exam Answer Key Display March 27, 2023 Deadline to Download Answer Key March 30, 2023, Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023 Exam Result Between August to September 2023

Bihar D.El.Ed Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for Bihar D.El.Ed 2023?

As per the updates, tomorrow i.e. February 16, 2023, is the last date to apply for Bihar D.El.Ed 2023. The remaining ones can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. secondary.biharboard.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on D.El.Ed application link

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password

Step 4: Fill out Bihar D.El.Ed application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and save the confirmation page

About Bihar D.El.Ed Exam

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance examination for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar. Candidates are required to qualify for the Senior Secondary Examination from any recognized Board or Institution to appear for the entrance exam

Also Read: National Overseas Scholarship 2023: Registrations Commence at nosmsje.gov.in, Know How to Apply Here