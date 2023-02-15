    Bihar D.El.Ed 2022-24 Applications To Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

    Bihar D.El.Ed 2022-24 applications will be closed tomorrow. Thus, those who have not applied yet must do the same on the official website. Check the complete details here

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 18:35 IST
    Bihar D.El.Ed 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow
    Bihar D.El.Ed Registration Ends Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registrations for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) tomorrow- February 16, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the course can register by tomorrow on the official website i.e. secondary.bihar.board.online.com. Earlier, the last date was February 14, however, the authorities then extended the deadline till February 16, 2023.

    Candidates must fill out the Bihar D.El.Ed application form carefully. The Bihar Board will conduct the D.El.Ed Exam from March 13 to 20, 2023. The authorities are expected to declare the result between August and September. Candidates can check the steps to register for Bihar D.El.Ed here.

    Bihar D.El.Ed Important Dates

    Event

    Date

    D.El.Ed Entrance Exam 2023

    From March 13, 2023, to March 20, 2023

    Exam Answer Key Display

    March 27, 2023

    Deadline to Download Answer Key

    March 30, 2023,

    Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023 Exam Result

    Between August to September 2023

    Bihar D.El.Ed Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for Bihar D.El.Ed 2023?

    As per the updates, tomorrow i.e. February 16, 2023, is the last date to apply for Bihar D.El.Ed 2023. The remaining ones can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. secondary.biharboard.online

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on D.El.Ed application link

    Step 3: Enter the user ID and password

    Step 4: Fill out Bihar D.El.Ed application form

    Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

    Step 6: Submit the form and save the confirmation page

    About Bihar D.El.Ed Exam

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance examination for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar. Candidates are required to qualify for the Senior Secondary Examination from any recognized Board or Institution to appear for the entrance exam

