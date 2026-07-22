Bihar DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment letter at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has announced the DCECE 2026 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can visit the official Bihar DCECE website to download the allotment result.

According to the official notification, students allotted seats in the Bihar DCECE 2026 second round of counselling must download their allotment letter through the login link until July 24, 2026. The Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round) will be conducted from July 23, 2026, to July 24, 2026.

Along with the second round seat allotment, the Bihar DCECE Round 2 opening and closing ranks are also available. Students can check the cutoff PDF on the official website along with the Round 2 allotment result.

Bihar DCECE Round 2 Allotment Link - Click Here