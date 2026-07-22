Bihar DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment letter at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar DCECE Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates must download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions with necessary documents.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has announced the DCECE 2026 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can visit the official Bihar DCECE website to download the allotment result.
According to the official notification, students allotted seats in the Bihar DCECE 2026 second round of counselling must download their allotment letter through the login link until July 24, 2026. The Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round) will be conducted from July 23, 2026, to July 24, 2026.
Along with the second round seat allotment, the Bihar DCECE Round 2 opening and closing ranks are also available. Students can check the cutoff PDF on the official website along with the Round 2 allotment result.
Bihar DCECE Round 2 Allotment Link - Click Here
Bihar DCECE Round 2 Opening and Closing Rank - Click Here
Steps to Check Bihar DCECE Round 2 Allotment Result
The link for candidates to download the Bihar DCECE Round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates must also log in to download the allotment letter for admissions. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB
Step 2: Click on the Second round seat allotment DCECE Link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Click on the online counselling portal for DCECE
Step 5: Log in with your credentials
Step 6: Download the Round 2 allotment letter
Bihar DCECE Counselling 2026 Document Verification
Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to to carry along with them originals and photocopies of all the required documents. The list of documents specified is provided below.
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Copy of Aadhaar Card
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DCECE(PE)-2026 Application Form (Confirmation Page)
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Rank Card of DCECE (PE)-2026
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Verification Slip - 2 copies as downloaded along with 1 copy of Biometric Form
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.