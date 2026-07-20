Bihar DCECE 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed, Revised Schedule Soon at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has postponed the PE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result release date. A revised schedule is expected soon on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Earlier, the result was expected to be released today, July 20, 2026.
Bihar DCECE 2026: In a latest announcement, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has postponed the release date of seat allotment result of round 2 of Polytechnic Engineering admissions. The notification on the website does not specify the revised date, hence a revised schedule is expected soon. Candidates who are awaiting their results will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to keep checking for latest updates.
The official notification reads, “Attention:- Due to unavoidable reason, Publication of Second Round Seat allotment result and Document Verification of DCECE[PE]-2026 is delayed. Concerned Institutions and Candidates are advice to keep in touch with boards website for further Notice.”
Earlier, according to the initial schedule, the result was expected to be released today, July 20, 2026. The Board will release the revised dates for allotment and document verification on the official website accordingly.
Bihar DCECE 2026 PE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date
The official revised schedule has not been released yet. It can be expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the revised time table. Applicants, once they are able to check and download their letter, are advised to keep their rank cards and allotment letters with them for further rounds of counselling. The seat allocation is done on the basis of the rank obtained by the candidate and their respective preferences filled.
How to download DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter online:
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the eight point “online Portal of DCECE[PE]-2026”
- Enter your registration number, password, and security pin to submit
- DCECE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.