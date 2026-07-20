Bihar DCECE 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed, Revised Schedule Soon at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DCECE 2026: In a latest announcement, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has postponed the release date of seat allotment result of round 2 of Polytechnic Engineering admissions. The notification on the website does not specify the revised date, hence a revised schedule is expected soon. Candidates who are awaiting their results will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to keep checking for latest updates.

The official notification reads, “Attention:- Due to unavoidable reason, Publication of Second Round Seat allotment result and Document Verification of DCECE[PE]-2026 is delayed. Concerned Institutions and Candidates are advice to keep in touch with boards website for further Notice.”

Earlier, according to the initial schedule, the result was expected to be released today, July 20, 2026. The Board will release the revised dates for allotment and document verification on the official website accordingly.