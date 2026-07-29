Bihar DCECE (PM/PMM) Result 2026 Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Choice Filling Begins From July 30
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) released the results for DCECE (PM/PMM)-2026 examination 2026 on July 28, 2026. The board will start the Online Counselling Process for vacant seats in various government hospitals and recognized government and non-government institutions of the Government of Bihar at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on July 30.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) released a notification regarding the DCECE (PM/PMM)-2026 Online Counselling Process on July 28, 2026. According to the notification, results for Bihar DCECE PM/PMM examination 2026 has been released and candidates can proceed with choice filling and further online counselling process for vacant seats in various Para Medical (Intermediate Level) [PM] / Para Medical (Secondary Level) [PMM] in various government hospitals and recognized government and non-government institutions of the Government of Bihar.
The complete details of online choice filling or counselling programme, method of Choice filling etc. have been made available on the official website of the board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The process of Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination-2026 Choice Filling will start from July 30, 2026.
Official Notice: Important Notice for Choice Filling of DCECE[PM/PMM]-2026(Adv. No. BCECEB(DCECE)-2026/11 Dated 28.07.2026)
How to check Bihar DCECE PM/PMM Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check Bihar DCECE PM/PMM Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the link "Rank Card of DCECE (PE/PM/PMM)-2026"
- Click on "View / Download Rank Card of DCECE(PM/PMM)-2026"
- Enter your Roll No. and Date of Birth to download their Rank Card
- Check your details and download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - online Portal of DCECE[PE/PMM/PM]-2026
How to fill preferences for DCECE [PM/PMM] Counselling 2026 Online?
After downloading the Bihar DCECE PM/PMM Result 2026 rank card, candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to proceed with oline choice filling:
- Click on "Online Portal of DCECE[PM/PMM]-2026"
- log in using their DCECE [PM/PMM]-2026 Registration No. and Password.
- Fill as many choices of Colleges and Courses as possible according to your preference.
- If satisfied with their choices, candidates should lock their choices, if not and want to modify their locked choices, they can click on "Unlock Choices" and authenticate/verify via OTP received on their registered mobile number and email ID before the last date.
- Afterwards, re-lock the choices.
Official Notice: Detail Notice for Choice Filling of DCECE[PM/PMM]-2026(Adv. No. BCECEB(DCECE)-2026/10 Dated 28.07.2026)
Candidates must note that no changes will be allowed after the last date. Candidates must take a printout of their filled choices for future reference. In case a candidate fails to fill their choice in the first round, they will not be given a second chance.
Bihar DCECE [PM/PMM]-2026 Counselling Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to Bihar DCECE [PM/PMM]-2026 Counselling:
|Time Schedule
|Date
|Publication of Rank Card on Board's Website
|Released
|Seat Matrix posting on website
|July 29, 2026
|Starting date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment
|July 30, 2026
|Last date of Online Choice filling for seat allotment & locking
|August 6, 2026
|Publication of Round-1 Seat Allotment Result
|August 11, 2026
|Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round)
|August 11 - 22, 2026
|Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round)
|August 16 - 22, 2026
|Publication of Round-2 Seat Allotment Result
|August 31, 2026
|Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round)
|August 31 - September 9, 2026
|Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round)
|September 3 - 9, 2026
In case of any help in resolving an error or discrepancy, candidates can reach out to the board officials on their official email ID at helpdesk.bceceboard@bihar.gov.in
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.