Bihar DCECE (PM/PMM) Result 2026 Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Choice Filling Begins From July 30

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) released a notification regarding the DCECE (PM/PMM)-2026 Online Counselling Process on July 28, 2026. According to the notification, results for Bihar DCECE PM/PMM examination 2026 has been released and candidates can proceed with choice filling and further online counselling process for vacant seats in various Para Medical (Intermediate Level) [PM] / Para Medical (Secondary Level) [PMM] in various government hospitals and recognized government and non-government institutions of the Government of Bihar.

The complete details of online choice filling or counselling programme, method of Choice filling etc. have been made available on the official website of the board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The process of Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination-2026 Choice Filling will start from July 30, 2026.