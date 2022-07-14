Bihar DElEd 2022 Admit Card (Today): BSEB DElEd Admit Cards to be Released Today at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar DElEd 2022 Admit Card (Today): Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam today. As per the latest update, the BSEB DElEd Exam 2022 is scheduled to start from 26th July 2022 for 1st year student and from 2nd August 2022 for 2nd year students. With just few weeks left for the Diploma in Elementary Education Examination, the board is expected to released the Bihar DElEd Admit Cards 2022 today - 14th July 2022. After being released formally, registered candidates will be able to access and download their Bihar DElEd 2022 hall tickets online via the official portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Alternatively, candidates will also get priority access to the hall tickets via the direct link placed below:

Download Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Bihar DElEd Exam 2022 Dates

Earlier, BSEB had notified the Bihar DElEd Exam 2022 Dates through an official notification which was sent out from the official twitter accounts. The Bihar School Examination Board will hold the 1st year exam of Bihar DElEd Exam 20222 from 26th July with Understanding of society, Education and Curriculum. BSEB 2nd year Exam for DElEd Course will be held from 2nd August with Education in Contemporary Indian Society. BSEB has also provided helpline numbers for the aspirants appearing for the DElEd exam, the numbers are - 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239. The candidates are advised to visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com for further details on DElEd exam.

How to Download Bihar DElEd 2022 admit cards online?

To make the hall tickets for Bihar Diploma of Elementary Education exam for the 1st and 2nd year students, candidates will need to log onto the website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. From here, candidates need to locate link for DElEd Programme and in the next page they would be presented with the link to Download Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022. To access and download the hall tickets, candidates will be required to enter their user id and password created during the DElED 2022 registration. After logging in, the BSEB DElEd Admit Card 2022 will be presented on the screen. From here, candidates can download a softcopy of the hall ticket and also take printout of the same future reference.

