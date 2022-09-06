Bihar DElEd Admit card 2022 (Out): BSEB Releases Bihar DElEd Hall Ticket, Download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DElEd Admit card 2022 (Out): Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) admit card 2022 today i.e. 6th September 2022. Applicants can check and download their Bihar DElEd admit card from official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to use - application number and password in the login window to download Bihar DElEd admit card 2022.

As per the media updates, the authorities will conduct the Bihar DElEd 2022 in online mode (CBT) mode from 14th to 20th September in three shifts. The exam is conducted as a joint entrance examination for state-level colleges and institutes. It is held in over 338 centers in Bihar.

How To Download Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022?

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the Bihar DElEd admit card now. The link to download the admit card is active. Candidates note that on the day of the exam, it is compulsory for all to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID. They can go through the steps to know how to download Bihar DElEd hall ticket here -

1st Step - Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on DElEd joint entrance test admit card 2022.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter application number and password in the login window and click on the download tab.

5th Step - Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the admit card for future use and reference.

In case, candidates are facing any issue while downloading the admit card of Bihar DElEd or if there is any error on it, then they can contact on the helpdesk Email ID - BSEB.Helpdesk@cbtexams.in or they can contact on the helpdesk phone numbers - 06352601288, 06352602387, 06352602343 and 06352602197.

Bihar D.El.Ed Exam 2022 Timings

Shift Timings First Shift 8 to 10.30 am Second Shift 12 to 2.30 pm Third Shift 4 to 6.30 pm

About Bihar D.El.Ed 2022

D.El.Ed is a professional diploma program, candidates qualifying the exam will be eligible to work as primary and upper primary teachers in schools across Bihar. Also, candidates need to qualify in their senior secondary examination from any recognized board or institution in order to appear for this examination.

Also Read: CUET Result 2022: NTA likely to release CUET UG Answer Key Today, Download official CUET Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in