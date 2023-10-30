Bihar DElED Counselling 2023 Dates Soon, Check Steps to Apply, Top Participating Colleges

Bihar DElED Counselling 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the counselling schedule for Bihar DElED Admission 2023 shortly. Candidates who have cleared the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling session.
Bihar DElED Counselling 2023 process shall comprise registration, filling out the application form, choice filling, uploading of documents, and payment of the prescribed fee. The authorities will soon make a detailed schedule live on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Bihar DElED Counselling Dates 2023
Check out the entire schedule for seat allotment below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
BSEB DElED Results Date 2023
|
October 16, 2023
|
Counselling Registration
|
To be announced
|
First Allotment List Release
|
To be announced
How to Apply for BSEB DElED Counselling 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the counselling registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload documents, select preferred college and date, slot of counselling
Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit the form
Documents Required for Bihar DElED Counselling 2023
Check out the below-mentioned files for verification below:
- Bihar DElEd 2023 admit card
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Class 12th mark sheet
- Aadhar card
- Transfer certificate
- Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC
- Passport-size photographs
Top Colleges for Bihar DElEd Admission 2023
There are over 360 participating colleges in Bihar DElED 2023 offering a total of 30,700 seats. Check out a few of them below:
|
Institute Name
|
District
|
DIET Banka
|
Banka
|
DIET Bhojpur
|
Bhojpur
|
DIET Forbesganj
|
Araria
|
PTEC Sahpur
|
Aurangabad
|
DIET Srinagar
|
Purnia
|
DIET Begusarai
|
Begusarai
|
DIET Aurangabad
|
Aurangabad
|
DIET Bhagalpur
|
Bhagalpur
|
PTEC Phulwaria
|
Bhagalpur
|
PTEC Bishunupur
|
Begusarai
