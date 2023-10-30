Bihar DElED Counselling 2023 Dates Soon, Check Steps to Apply, Top Participating Colleges

Bihar DElED Counselling 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the counselling schedule for Bihar DElED Admission 2023 shortly. Candidates who have cleared the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling session.

Bihar DElED Counselling 2023 process shall comprise registration, filling out the application form, choice filling, uploading of documents, and payment of the prescribed fee. The authorities will soon make a detailed schedule live on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar DElED Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the entire schedule for seat allotment below:

Events Dates BSEB DElED Results Date 2023 October 16, 2023 Counselling Registration To be announced First Allotment List Release To be announced

How to Apply for BSEB DElED Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, select preferred college and date, slot of counselling

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Documents Required for Bihar DElED Counselling 2023

Check out the below-mentioned files for verification below:

Bihar DElEd 2023 admit card

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Aadhar card

Transfer certificate

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC

Passport-size photographs

Top Colleges for Bihar DElEd Admission 2023

There are over 360 participating colleges in Bihar DElED 2023 offering a total of 30,700 seats. Check out a few of them below:

Institute Name District DIET Banka Banka DIET Bhojpur Bhojpur DIET Forbesganj Araria PTEC Sahpur Aurangabad DIET Srinagar Purnia DIET Begusarai Begusarai DIET Aurangabad Aurangabad DIET Bhagalpur Bhagalpur PTEC Phulwaria Bhagalpur PTEC Bishunupur Begusarai

