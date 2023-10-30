  1. Home
Bihar DElED Counselling 2023 Dates Soon, Check Steps to Apply, Top Participating Colleges

Bihar DElED Counselling 2023 will soon begin the counselling registrations for Bihar DElED Admission 2023. Check out the registration steps, documents, and list of top colleges below.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 30, 2023 13:57 IST
Bihar DElED Counselling Dates 2023
Bihar DElED Counselling Dates 2023

Bihar DElED Counselling 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the counselling schedule for Bihar DElED Admission 2023 shortly. Candidates who have cleared the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling session. 

Bihar DElED Counselling 2023 process shall comprise registration, filling out the application form, choice filling, uploading of documents, and payment of the prescribed fee. The authorities will soon make a detailed schedule live on the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar DElED Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the entire schedule for seat allotment below:

Events

Dates

BSEB DElED Results Date 2023

October 16, 2023

Counselling Registration

To be announced

First Allotment List Release

To be announced

How to Apply for BSEB DElED Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, select preferred college and date, slot of counselling

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Documents Required for Bihar DElED Counselling 2023

Check out the below-mentioned files for verification below:

  • Bihar DElEd 2023 admit card
  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • Class 12th mark sheet
  • Aadhar card
  • Transfer certificate
  • Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC 
  • Passport-size photographs

Top Colleges for Bihar DElEd Admission 2023

There are over 360 participating colleges in Bihar DElED 2023 offering a total of 30,700 seats. Check out a few of them below:

Institute Name

District

DIET Banka

Banka

DIET Bhojpur

Bhojpur

DIET Forbesganj

Araria

PTEC Sahpur

Aurangabad

DIET Srinagar

Purnia

DIET Begusarai

Begusarai

DIET Aurangabad

Aurangabad

DIET Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur

PTEC Phulwaria

Bhagalpur

PTEC Bishunupur

Begusarai

