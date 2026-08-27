Bihar DELEd Merit List 2026 Released at bsebdeled.com, Download First Selection List PDF Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar DElEd 2026 first merit list/first selection list today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who qualified the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 and completed the counselling and Common Application Form (CAF) process will be able to check their seat allotment status through the official website, bsebdeled.com.

Candidates whose names appear in the Bihar DElEd First Selection List 2026 will have to complete the admission process between August 27 and August 31, 2026. The slide-up process will also be available during this period.

Bihar DElEd Merit List 2026: Key Highlights