Bihar DELEd Merit List 2026 Released at bsebdeled.com, Download First Selection List PDF Here
Bihar DElEd Merit List 2026 has been released today, August 27, on bsebdeled.com. Check the first selection list, download steps, admission dates and cut-off details.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar DElEd 2026 first merit list/first selection list today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who qualified the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 and completed the counselling and Common Application Form (CAF) process will be able to check their seat allotment status through the official website, bsebdeled.com.
Candidates whose names appear in the Bihar DElEd First Selection List 2026 will have to complete the admission process between August 27 and August 31, 2026. The slide-up process will also be available during this period.
Bihar DElEd Merit List 2026: Key Highlights
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Particular
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Details
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Exam
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Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026
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Admission
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Bihar DElEd 2026-28
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Conducting Authority
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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First Merit/Selection List
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August 27, 2026
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Admission Against First List
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August 27 to 31, 2026
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Slide-Up Process
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August 27 to 31, 2026
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Second Selection List
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September 5, 2026
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Official Website
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bsebdeled.com
How to Download Bihar DElEd First Selection List PDF 2026?
- Visit the official website, bsebdeled.com.
- Look for the Bihar DElEd Admission/Counselling 2026 section.
- Click on the link for the First Selection List 2026.
- Enter the required login credentials, if prompted.
- Submit the details.
- The Bihar DElEd first selection/merit list will appear on the screen.
- Check your name, rank, category and allotted institute.
- Download the selection list or allotment details for future reference.
- Complete the admission process within the specified timeline.
Bihar DElEd Merit List 2026: Details Mentioned
- Candidate's name
- Application/registration number
- Rank or merit position
- Category
- Allotted institute
- Course details
- Admission status
- Admission deadline
- Other counselling-related information
Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: Documents Required
- Bihar DElEd entrance exam admit card
- Bihar DElEd scorecard/result
- First selection list/allotment details
- Class 10 marksheet and certificate
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate
- Valid identity proof
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Domicile/residence certificate, if applicable
- Passport-size photographs
- Other documents specified by the allotted institute
Also Check: Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.