Bihar Government Schools Introduces Five Days Working, CM launches Portal, Check details here

Bihar Schools: According to recent reports, Government Schools in Bihar will be working only five days a week. As per reports, students will be required to carry their books to school from Monday to Friday but on Saturdays, they need not carry their books.

Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh stated that at least once a week students will come to school with only their lunch boxed and they do not need to carry books. The day will be devoted to practical and experimental learning

The State celebrated National Education Day at SK Memorial Hall which was attended by Governor Phagu Chauhan, CM Nitish Kumar, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Education Minister Dr. Chandrashekhar. On the occasion, the CM also launched an app and a book.

The CM on the occasion launched the 'No Bag Scheme' in which school children will now come to school without bags on Saturday. The CM also launched the 'Swachh Vidyalaya' portal while the amount for the uniforms and books for the children were sent to their individual bank accounts on the day of the event.

